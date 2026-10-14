Brazilian Diploma Translation For USCIS Is Now Available Fully Online

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazilian diploma translation for USCIS by Brazil USA Translations. Illustrative sample of a Brazilian diploma de graduação (specimen, fictitious data)."Brazilian diploma translation for USCIS is now offered entirely online by Brazil USA Translations, giving applicants in Brazil and the United States a complete, certified English version of the diploma de graduação.

Cape Coral, FL - October 14, 2026 - Brazilian diploma translation is a necessary step for Brazilian professionals who present a university degree to United States immigration, and Brazil USA Translations now prepares it entirely online for clients in both Brazil and the United States.

A diploma, the diploma de graduação in Portuguese, is the certificate a Brazilian university issues when a student completes an undergraduate degree. It is commonly filed in employment-based immigration cases, such as a Form I-140 petition in the EB-2 or EB-3 category, where the degree documents the education the category calls for. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services does not accept the Portuguese original on its own. Under its rules, any document in a foreign language must be submitted with a full English translation, together with a signed statement from the translator confirming the translation is complete and accurate and that the translator is competent to make it.

Problems with a diploma translation usually come from something being left out or changed. The whole document has to be translated rather than summarized: the degree name, the field of study, the dates, the name of the institution, and everything stamped or written on the back, including the university's registration record. The degree title and the institution name also need to be rendered faithfully, because an evaluator or an immigration officer reads the English against the Portuguese. A translation that swaps the Brazilian title for an American degree name goes beyond the translator's role. Deciding what a foreign degree is equal to in the United States is the work of a credential evaluator, not the translator.

Brazil USA Translations handles the process online. A client sends a scan or a clear photo of the diploma, front and back, and receives a certified English translation formatted to follow the layout of the original, along with the signed certification USCIS requires. The client keeps the original diploma throughout. The service is used by Brazilians who are still in Brazil preparing a petition, and by those already living in the United States who are changing status or applying for a new position.

"A diploma is a short document, but every line on it gets compared. The officer or the evaluator has the Portuguese next to the English, so the degree has to say exactly what the university wrote, not what someone thinks it is worth here. That judgment belongs to the evaluator, and the translation should leave room for it," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

A diploma rarely travels alone. It is usually filed together with the academic transcript, the histórico escolar, which lists each course with its grade and hours along with the dates of study, and the two documents often form the basis of a credential evaluation that accompanies the petition. Names, dates, and the course title need to match across both translations. The same certified translations are also requested outside immigration, by state licensing boards reviewing engineers and nurses trained in Brazil, and by American universities in graduate admissions. Each receiving institution sets its own document rules, and some evaluation services have specific requirements for how records are sent or translated, so applicants are generally advised to check those instructions before ordering a translation.

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations provides certified English translations of Brazilian documents for United States immigration and official use. It serves clients in both Brazil and the United States and works with Brazilian academic and civil records, as well as legal documents. Each translation is certified as complete and accurate for acceptance by USCIS and other authorities. The company operates online and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.