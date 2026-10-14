Bison Plumbing Publishes Sewer Camera Evidence Library Documenting 15 Real Inspections Across Five Southeast Michigan Cities

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bison Plumbing Logo: Sewer Repair and Plumbing Warren MI"Warren-based Bison Plumbing has released a public library of 15 documented sewer camera inspections from Warren, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Troy, and Birmingham, showing the root intrusion, scale buildup, joint offsets, and pipe collapse found in the region's aging residential sewer lines.

Warren, Michigan/US - October 14, 2026 – Bison Plumbing, a Warren-based residential and commercial plumbing company, has published a sewer camera evidence library documenting 15 real inspections performed across five Southeast Michigan communities: Warren, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Troy, and Birmingham. Each case pairs HD inspection footage with the defect found, its distance from the cleanout, and the repair that followed.

The library covers properties ranging from a Ferndale home with an original clay sewer lateral dating to approximately 1925 to a Warren home built in 1978. Documented conditions include tree root intrusion at clay tile joints, hard water mineral scale and grease buildup in cast-iron drains, joint offsets attributed to freeze-thaw ground movement, bellied pipe sections, and partial pipe collapse.

"A sewer line can't be diagnosed from the yard," said Jeff Bianchini, co-founder of Bison Plumbing. "The footage shows homeowners what is actually inside their pipe and why one repair method applies and another doesn't. Publishing real cases from local homes helps people understand what they may be dealing with before any work is decided."

The cases show that inspection results determined the repair method each time. Scale and grease buildup was cleared with hydro jetting, root intrusion in pipes with intact walls was addressed with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, and a partially collapsed cast-iron lateral in Warren required pipe bursting because a liner could not make contact through the damaged section. In one Royal Oak case, the footage revealed a sagging section of pipe that ruled out lining on its own, and a targeted excavation was recommended at that location only.

Several entries involve pre-purchase inspections. In Troy, footage of root intrusion and a longitudinal crack in a home listed at $485,000 supported a $7,200 seller credit at closing. In Birmingham, documentation of a deteriorated clay lateral on a $725,000 property led to a $14,500 price reduction. A Warren pre-purchase inspection found the lateral in acceptable condition, and the buyer proceeded to closing with a documented pass report.

All footage in the library was captured with the Picote Solutions HD sewer camera system. Post-lining cases include verification runs referencing ASTM F1743, the industry standard for cured-in-place pipe installation.

The full evidence library, including before-and-after footage for each case, is available at

About Bison Plumbing

Bison Plumbing is a residential and commercial plumbing company based in Warren, Michigan, founded in 1998 by Jeff and Kathy Bianchini. The company provides drain and sewer cleaning, sewer camera inspection, trenchless sewer repair including CIPP lining, hydro jetting, and general plumbing repair for homes and businesses across Southeast Michigan. Its approach centers on diagnosing a problem with documented camera footage before recommending a repair.