Ottawa Demolition Company Reviews: Demolition Pros Ottawa Covers Residential And Commercial Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)"A demolition quote should say what comes down, what stays and where the debris goes. If those three things aren't in writing, the number at the bottom doesn't mean much."Demolition Pros Ottawa, an Ottawa demolition company, has issued guidance for property owners comparing Ottawa demolition company reviews, covering residential and commercial projects, City permits and written quotes.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - October 14, 2026 - Demolition Pros Ottawa, an Ottawa demolition company handling residential and commercial projects, has issued guidance for property owners comparing Ottawa demolition company reviews before hiring demolition contractors. The guidance covers what a useful demolition review describes, which City of Ottawa approvals can apply, and what a written demolition quote should include.

The company handles residential, commercial and interior demolition across Ottawa, along with garage, shed, deck, pool and concrete driveway removal.

How do Ottawa property owners compare demolition company reviews?

Useful demolition company reviews describe how the site was managed, not only how fast the structure came down. Reviews that mention safety on site, debris removal, cleanup before the crew left and communication throughout the job say more about demolition contractors than a general rating.

"Anyone can knock a wall down. The reviews worth reading say what the site looked like when the crew left and whether anything that was supposed to stay got damaged," said the Demolition Pros Media Team. "Before hiring any demolition contractor, ask who is responsible for the permits and the utility disconnects, and get the answer in writing."

Does a demolition in Ottawa need a permit?

Most demolition work in Ottawa needs a demolition permit from the City of Ottawa, although the City states that removing non-load-bearing interior partitions does not require one. Residential properties inside the City's mapped Area of Demolition Control can also need a separate Demolition Control approval under By-law 2012-377 when the work removes one or more dwelling units and no building permit has been issued for a replacement building.

Demolition Pros Ottawa reviews which permit layer applies to each address before work begins, including whether Demolition Control applies.

What does residential demolition in Ottawa cover?

Residential demolition in Ottawa ranges from a full single-family teardown to the removal of one garage, shed or deck. The company's Residential Demolition work covers full and partial teardowns, detached and attached garages, sheds and decks, coordination of gas and hydro disconnects before work starts, and hauling debris off-site for recycling or diversion where possible.

Demolition Pros Ottawa walks each property before quoting and sets out the scope and any workmanship terms in a written quote before demolition begins.

"A demolition quote should say what comes down, what stays and where the debris goes," said the Demolition Pros Media Team. "If those three things aren't in writing, the number at the bottom doesn't mean much."

What changes for commercial and interior demolition?

Commercial and rental-property demolition in Ontario adds an asbestos step that most homeowners are exempt from. Under Ontario Regulation 278/05, made under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, an owner must have a report prepared stating whether materials to be disturbed contain asbestos before requesting tenders or arranging demolition work. The regulation does not apply to owner-occupied private homes or to owner-occupied residential buildings with four or fewer dwelling units.

Interior work is a separate discipline: it removes only what a renovation needs. The company's Interior Demolition Ottawa work runs from a single kitchen gut to a full-floor strip-out, clearing the space without tearing into the parts of the building that have to stay.

What have clients said about Demolition Pros Ottawa?

"We were impressed by the crew's professionalism and attention to safety. The project was completed quickly, and the final result exceeded our expectations." - Robert C., verified client

"Reliable, organized, and easy to work with. They removed everything we needed and cleaned the entire work area before leaving." - Amanda T., verified client

About Demolition Pros Ottawa

Demolition Pros Ottawa is an Ottawa-owned demolition company serving homeowners, builders and businesses with residential, commercial and interior demolition, excavation, concrete and driveway removal, and garage, shed, deck and pool removal. The company walks each site before quoting and confirms scope and pricing in writing before any work begins. It was built on the idea that demolition should be handled by a crew that knows the city it works in, from Ottawa's permit process to its winter conditions.