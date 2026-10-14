MENAFN - GetNews)"Reviews tell a homeowner how a company treated people, and the quote tells them what the company has committed to do."Carpet Experts Toronto has issued 2026 guidance for homeowners comparing the best carpet installers in Toronto, Ontario, covering installer reviews, Ontario trade rules, written quotes and carpet installation methods.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - October 14, 2026 - Carpet Experts Toronto, a BBB accredited Toronto carpet installation company, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing the best carpet installers in Toronto, Ontario, setting out what to check in reviews and carpet installation quotes in 2026. The guidance covers installer reviews, Ontario's trade rules and what a written quote should include before any carpet goes down.

The guidance applies to wall-to-wall carpet, stair carpet and stair runners, basement carpet and condo carpet across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Carpet Experts Toronto announced its Toronto and GTA service in August 2026 ( ).

How do Toronto homeowners compare carpet installer reviews in 2026?

The most useful carpet installer reviews describe the work itself, such as measurements, seams, stairs and the condition of the rooms afterward, rather than general praise. Carpet Experts Toronto recommends reading several reviews side by side for details that repeat across customers, such as punctuality, care with furniture and whether the crew explained the process before starting. Reviews that mention stairs carry extra weight, because stairs show trimming and fastening quality plainly.

"Reviews tell a homeowner how a company treated people, and the quote tells them what the company has committed to do," said the Carpet Experts Media Team. "Whoever a homeowner hires, they should ask in writing whether the carpet will be power-stretched, what underpad is going down and whether removal of the old carpet is included. An installer who will not put those three answers on paper has already answered the question."

Are carpet installers licensed in Ontario?

Carpet installers in Ontario do not need a trade certificate to work, because Floor Covering Installer is a non-compulsory trade under the province's Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021. Skilled Trades Ontario, which administers the trade's apprenticeship program, states that because the trade is non-compulsory, information on people practising it does not appear on its Public Register. Toronto homeowners therefore cannot confirm a carpet installer through a provincial lookup, which puts more weight on reviews, proof of insurance and the written quote. Carpet Experts Toronto is a BBB Accredited Business, and homeowners are free to review its BBB profile before booking.

What should a carpet installation quote in Toronto include?

A carpet installation quote in Toronto should list the carpet and underpad specifications, the measured quantity, the installation method, removal and disposal terms, any additional charges and the total including tax. Carpet Experts Toronto confirms an itemized written quote with each customer before work begins. The company also checks the subfloor before installation, since a quote for carpet installation does not cover subfloor repair unless the quote says so.

Should carpet be power-stretched or knee-kicked?

Wall-to-wall carpet should be power-stretched, because the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) residential installation standard, CRI 105, calls for a power stretcher on stretch-in installations to keep tension even and prevent buckling. A knee kicker is still used on stairs and in closets, but on its own it cannot put full tension across a large room. Carpet Experts Toronto power-stretches every installation, which is the standard the company follows for carpet installation in Toronto.

"A carpet that ripples a year after it goes in was usually not stretched properly the first time," said the Carpet Experts Media Team. "Power stretching takes longer on the day, and it is the part of the job nobody sees once the furniture is back in the room."

What Toronto homeowners have said about the work

Carpet Experts Toronto publishes reviews received directly from clients on its website. Three of those reviews read:

"Carpet Experts Toronto did an amazing job refreshing our carpets. The team was professional, punctual, and careful with our furniture." - Amanda R.

"Carpet Experts Toronto brought our older carpets back to life. The service was efficient, respectful, and thorough. I was especially impressed by how clean the stairs looked afterward." - Sophia L.

"Great experience from beginning to end. The team explained the process, treated the high-traffic areas carefully, and delivered fantastic results. We'll definitely use them again." - Michael T.

About Carpet Experts Toronto

Carpet Experts Toronto is a carpet installation company serving homeowners and businesses across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), providing carpet installation and replacement, stair carpet installation in Toronto and stair runners, carpet tile, condo and commercial carpet, and carpet stretching and repair. The company operates under the Carpet Experts brand, established in Ottawa in 2005, and applies the same installation standards in Toronto. Every installation is power-stretched, and every project starts with an itemized written quote. The company's mission is to install carpet correctly the first time, so customers do not need a callback.