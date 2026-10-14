Furniture Assembly Ottawa Ontario Reviews: Why The Anti-Tip Strap Is The Last Step That Counts

MENAFN - GetNews) "A dresser isn't finished when the last drawer slides in. It's finished when it's fixed to the wall."Furniture Assembly Ottawa, an Ottawa furniture assembly company, has issued guidance for households reading furniture assembly reviews in Ottawa, Ontario, covering anti-tip anchoring for dressers and flat-pack builds.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - October 14, 2026 - Furniture Assembly Ottawa, an Ottawa furniture assembly company serving homes and businesses, has issued guidance for households reading furniture assembly reviews in Ottawa, Ontario before booking a build. The guidance centres on the step that is easiest to skip in a flat-pack job, securing tall dressers, wardrobes and bookcases to the wall, along with what a useful assembly review describes and what to check before the crew leaves.

The company assembles flat-pack furniture from IKEA, Wayfair, Amazon, Costco and Structube, along with office and commercial furniture, outdoor pieces, and wall-mounted TVs, mirrors and shelving.

Why does the anti-tip strap matter?

The anti-tip strap matters because a tall dresser or bookcase that is not secured to the wall can tip forward when drawers are pulled out or a child climbs it. Health Canada recall notices for dressers that fail a North American stability standard for clothing storage units warn that units not securely anchored to the wall pose a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in serious injury or death to children. The same notices direct owners to install the tip-over restraint supplied with the product.

"The strap is the cheapest part in the box and the one most often left in the bag," said the Furniture Assembly Media Team. "A dresser isn't finished when the last drawer slides in. It's finished when it's fixed to the wall."

How do Ottawa households compare furniture assembly reviews?

Useful furniture assembly reviews describe how the piece holds up, not only how fast it went together. Reviews that mention drawers that glide, a frame that does not wobble, tall pieces anchored to the wall and packaging cleared away say more about an assembly service than a general rating.

What does a bed frame and dresser assembly include?

A complete bed frame and dresser assembly includes squared frames, adjusted drawer slides and checked support, not only a structure that stands up. The company's Bed Frame and Dresser Assembly work covers platform, slatted, storage and upholstered frames with headboard and footboard attachment, drawer slides squared and adjusted so drawers open and close smoothly, and a centre-beam support check on queen and king frames.

Mirrors are attached to dressers, with the mirror bracket wall-anchored where the manufacturer recommends it. For IKEA wardrobes and bookcases, tip-over anchoring is included, with tall pieces secured to the wall using the included or equivalent anchor hardware.

What should happen before and after a flat-pack build?

Before a flat-pack build, every part in the box should be checked against the instructions; after it, every tall piece should be anchored. The company's Flat-Pack Furniture Assembly work covers pieces from Wayfair, Amazon, Costco and Structube, with inventory checked on arrival and each piece built and levelled at a flat rate per item.

"Leftover hardware is a warning sign, not a bonus," said the Furniture Assembly Media Team. "If there are screws on the floor when the job is done, something in that piece is holding less than it should."

About Furniture Assembly Ottawa

Furniture Assembly Ottawa is a local, flat-rate furniture assembly and TV mounting service for homes and businesses across Ottawa. It builds flat-pack furniture from IKEA, Wayfair, Amazon, Costco and Structube, office and commercial furniture and outdoor pieces, and mounts TVs, mirrors and shelving. Every job is quoted at a flat rate before a visit is scheduled, and the same process applies from a single shelf to a full office fit-out.