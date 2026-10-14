MENAFN - GetNews)"The question that matters is what it stops. A railing with a gap a child can slip through can feel perfectly solid and still fail the one job it has."Railing Experts Ottawa, an Ottawa stairs and railings company, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing Ottawa railing services and stair railings installation reviews, covering the Ontario Building Code 100 mm gap rule.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - October 14, 2026 - Railing Experts Ottawa, an Ottawa stairs and railings company serving homes and businesses, has issued guidance for homeowners and condo boards comparing Ottawa railing services and stair railings installation reviews before hiring. The guidance centres on the 100 mm gap rule in the Ontario Building Code, why older railings often fail it, and what a useful railing review describes.

The company works in wood, powder-coated aluminum, welded wrought iron, tempered glass and stainless cable, on projects from a single front-step handrail repair to a full custom staircase build.

What is the 100 mm gap rule?

The 100 mm gap rule is the Ontario Building Code requirement that openings in a required guard be small enough to stop a 100 mm sphere from passing through. A guard is generally required where the drop beside a stair, deck, balcony or landing is more than 600 mm, and guidance from the Ontario Building Officials Association confirms that openings in those required guards must prevent passage of a 100 mm sphere. The National Research Council of Canada describes the reason behind the related limits on openings between 100 and 200 mm: a gap in that range can let a small child's body pass through while the head becomes trapped.

"Most people judge a railing by how it looks and whether it wobbles," said the Railings Experts Media Team. "The question that matters is what it stops. A railing with a gap a child can slip through can feel perfectly solid and still fail the one job it has."

Why do older Ottawa railings fail the gap rule?

Older railings fail because many were built before the current rules took effect. According to Railing Experts Ottawa, railings built before current code often have gaps wider than the 100 mm sphere rule allows, and the company brings them up to spec as part of its repair work. Ontario municipal building guidance also notes that most required guards must be designed so that elements between 140 mm and 900 mm above the walking surface do not make the guard easy to climb, which rules out horizontal rails that work like a ladder.

How do Ottawa homeowners compare stair railing contractors?

Useful reviews of Ottawa stair railing contractors describe how the finished railing holds up and how clearly the work was explained, not only how it looks. Reviews that mention loose sections reinforced, a clear quote, a clean work area and a railing that stays firm when someone leans on it say more about a railing company than a general rating.

Homeowners comparing Ottawa railing installation companies can also ask each one how the job will be measured against the guard height and spacing rules. Railing Experts Ottawa measures every installation against the Ontario Building Code guard height and spacing rules that apply to that specific property.

What do balcony, condo and wood railings involve?

Balcony and condo railings answer to more than the building code. The company's Balcony & Condo Railings work covers installation and replacement for individual unit owners, property managers and condo boards, where a railing has to satisfy the building code, the condo corporation's own rules and any glass or material restriction set out in the building's reserve fund study.

Wood remains the most common railing material on Ottawa decks and staircases, according to the company, and the one that needs the most attention over time. Its Wood Railing Installation work covers new wood railings and the repair or replacement of damaged sections, matching post spacing and style to what is already there where possible.

What have clients said about Railing Experts Ottawa?

"Railing Experts Ottawa repaired our damaged outdoor stair railing and reinforced the loose sections. They arrived on time, explained the required work, and completed everything neatly. The railing now feels safe and sturdy again." - Jason C., direct client

"Excellent work on our interior staircase renovation. The new railing completely changed the look of our home, and every section feels solid and secure. Communication was clear from the initial quote to completion." - Priya M., direct client

About Railing Experts Ottawa

Railing Experts Ottawa is a stairs and railings specialist serving homes and businesses across Ottawa and the surrounding region, working in wood, powder-coated aluminum, welded wrought iron, tempered glass and stainless cable. Its work ranges from a single front-step handrail repair to a full custom staircase build, and every job starts with an on-site estimate. Every installation is measured against the Ontario Building Code guard height and spacing rules that apply to that property, and the company says plainly whether a section can be repaired or needs replacing.