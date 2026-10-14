Dr. David Comings Expands His Climate Science Mission As Audiobook Edition Of Latest Book Goes Live

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Science of Global Warming And Four Ways to Fix it by David E. Comings M.D."Dr. David Comings has released the audiobook edition of *The Science of Global Warming and Four Ways to Fix It*. Drawing on his decades of scientific research experience, the book explores global warming, Earth's heat imbalance, atmospheric carbon dioxide, ocean warming, and potential climate responses, including carbon dioxide removal and sequestration.

New York - October 14, 2026 - Physician scientist, molecular biologist, and author Dr. David Comings is continuing his effort to bring evidence-based climate science to a broader audience with the release of the audiobook edition of The Science of Global Warming and Four Ways to Fix It.

The audiobook is now available, giving listeners another way to engage with Dr. Comings' examination of global warming, Earth's heat imbalance, rising atmospheric carbon dioxide, ocean warming, and potential strategies for addressing the problem.

The release also represents another step in a scientific career spanning decades.

Dr. Comings spent 37 years leading the Department of Medical Genetics at the City of Hope Beckman Research Institute. During his career, he authored 495 research articles and five books, served for seven years as editor of the American Journal of Human Genetics, and served as President of the American Society of Human Genetics.

Today, he is applying that background in scientific research to a subject he believes requires greater public understanding and urgency.

In The Science of Global Warming and Four Ways to Fix It, Dr. Comings presents climate science through an evidence-focused approach intended to help readers understand both the scale of the problem and possible responses. The book contains more than 300 references to scientific literature and 106 color illustrations designed to make complex scientific information easier to follow. Many of the referenced studies can also be located through Google Scholar, allowing readers to examine the underlying research themselves.

A central theme of the book is the relationship between atmospheric carbon dioxide, ocean temperature, and Earth's heat imbalance.

Dr. Comings describes Earth's heat imbalance as the difference between the energy entering the planet and the energy leaving it. To communicate the magnitude of that imbalance, the book compares the accumulated energy to approximately 432,000 atomic bombs, illustrating the enormous amount of heat being absorbed, particularly by the oceans.

Another major focus is carbon dioxide removal.

Dr. Comings argues that achieving net zero emissions is important. Still, that net zero alone would primarily prevent conditions from getting worse rather than reverse the effects of carbon dioxide already accumulated in the atmosphere. The book therefore examines large-scale carbon dioxide removal and long-term sequestration as additional components of a broader climate response.

His earlier discussion of the book similarly emphasized that reducing future emissions must be paired with carbon removal if the goal is to improve existing conditions rather than stabilize them.

The book reviews different approaches to carbon removal and sequestration while also examining methods Dr. Comings believes may have limitations or flaws. Throughout the work, he encourages readers to assess proposed solutions through scientific evidence, measurable outcomes, and practical feasibility.

Dr. Comings' broader objective extends beyond publication. Copies of the book have been distributed to members of Congress and selected philanthropic and business leaders to place climate data and potential solutions before individuals capable of influencing policy, funding, and public discussion.

The newly available audiobook expands that outreach by making the material accessible to people who prefer listening to scientific and nonfiction content.

For Dr. Comings, the central message remains focused on future generations. He maintains that rising atmospheric carbon dioxide, rising ocean temperatures, and the planet's growing heat imbalance should be treated as warning signs that require serious attention.

Through his research, writing, and public engagement, Dr. Comings continues to position evidence and scientific verification at the center of the climate discussion.

About Dr. David Comings

David Comings, M.D. is a physician scientist, molecular biologist, researcher and author whose career spans decades of scientific research and publication. He spent 37 years leading the Department of Medical Genetics at the City of Hope Beckman Research Institute, authored 495 research articles and five books, served for seven years as editor of the American Journal of Human Genetics, and served as President of the American Society of Human Genetics.

His latest book, The Science of Global Warming and Four Ways to Fix It, examines the scientific evidence behind global warming and potential approaches to addressing it. The book is available in print and digital formats, with the audiobook edition now available as well.

For more information about Dr. Comings, his research and ongoing work, visit:

To learn more about or purchase The Science of Global Warming and Four Ways to Fix It, visit: Amazon

To listen to the audiobook, visit: Audiobook