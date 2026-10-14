Portland Chess Coach Encourages Parents To Make Strategic Thinking Part Of The New School Year

MENAFN - GetNews)"Success Tutoring, founded by chess coach Reginald Robinson, offers personalized chess lessons for kids in Portland and online chess lessons for kids nationwide. Helping young learners build confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through engaging chess instruction."As the new school year begins, Portland-based Success Tutoring is helping kids build confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through chess. Founded by coach Reginald Robinson, Success Tutoring offers in-person chess lessons for kids in Portland and online chess lessons for kids nationwide. With personalized instruction for beginners and experienced players, students develop patience, creativity, and strategic thinking. Families can get started with a free introductory lesson.

PORTLAND, Ore. - October 14, 2026 - As families settle into the new school year, Portland-based Success Tutoring is encouraging parents to consider an extracurricular activity that challenges children to think differently: Chess.

Led by founder and chess coach Reginald Robinson, Success Tutoring provides personalized chess instruction designed to help children sharpen their thinking, embrace challenges, and develop skills that extend beyond the chessboard.

For children who enjoy puzzles, strategy, and intellectual challenges, chess offers an opportunity to explore increasingly complex problems at their own pace. Each game presents new decisions, unexpected obstacles, and opportunities to learn from mistakes.

Helping Children Build Confidence Through Chess

Unlike activities where success depends primarily on speed or memorization, chess encourages students to slow down, consider their options, and think several steps ahead.

Through structured instruction and guided practice, children can develop patience, creativity, sportsmanship, and the ability to approach difficult situations with greater confidence.

Success Tutoring emphasizes personalized learning, adapting lessons to each student's experience and ability rather than following a one-size-fits-all curriculum.

"One of the most valuable things chess teaches children is how to respond when something doesn't go their way," said Reginald Robinson, founder of Success Tutoring. "They learn to look at what happened, consider other possibilities, and try again. Those are lessons that can serve them well long after the game is over."

Chess Lessons for Kids in Portland and Online

For Portland-area families looking for enriching activities during the school year, Success Tutoring provides at-home chess lessons tailored to individual students.

Parents interested in chess lessons for kids in Portland can choose instruction designed around their child's skill level, whether they are learning the fundamentals or preparing for competitive play.

The program serves families throughout the Portland metropolitan area, including Beaverton, Lake Oswego, West Linn, and surrounding communities.

Success Tutoring also offers online chess lessons for kids, making personalized coaching accessible to families outside the Portland area.

Both formats emphasize individual attention, practical exercises, and progressive skill development, allowing students to build on what they learn with each lesson.

Making Learning an Ongoing Adventure

As children establish their routines for the new school year, Robinson encourages parents to look beyond traditional extracurricular activities and consider opportunities that nurture curiosity and independent thinking.

Chess can provide an ongoing intellectual challenge, with new concepts and strategies to explore as students advance.

Success Tutoring offers a complimentary introductory chess lesson for families interested in exploring whether personalized coaching is a good fit for their child.

For more information about chess instruction in Portland or online, visit Success Tutoring.

About Success Tutoring

Success Tutoring is a Portland-based educational service offering personalized instruction in chess, mathematics, and coding. Founded by Reginald Robinson, the organization focuses on helping children develop critical thinking, confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills through engaging, individualized learning experiences. Instruction is available online and in person throughout the Portland metropolitan area.