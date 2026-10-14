The Killers Pest Control Announces Partnership With Eastside Exterminators

MENAFN - GetNews)"A paper wasp nest built against the underside of a metal roof panel, with roughly a dozen wasps clustered across the open comb."Portland pest control company serving the area since 1982 announces a partnership with Eastside Exterminators, adding insulation services and digital pest control.

PORTLAND, OR - October 14, 2026 - The Killers Pest Control, a Pest Control Portland company serving the area since 1982, has announced a partnership with Eastside Exterminators. Both are local, family owned businesses, and the companies say customers will continue working with the same team.

The Killers notified its customers by letter. Owner Matthew White described the partnership as a new chapter for the company and said Eastside Exterminators will uphold the standards The Killers has built its reputation on over more than four decades in the Portland market.

The Killers follows the same process it always has. Every job begins with a thorough inspection. Treatment plans are built around the specific problem and the customer's budget rather than sold as a fixed package, and covered work carries a year long guarantee. Treatments use EPA approved, least toxic products selected to be safe around families and pets.

What the Partnership Adds

The letter to customers says the partnership opens access to a broader network of professionals and to services The Killers did not previously offer. Two were named: insulation installation and repair, and digital pest control solutions such as SMART.

Statements From Both Companies

"Eastside Exterminators will uphold the same high standards The Killers has built its reputation on," Matthew White, Owner of The Killers Pest Control, wrote in the customer letter. "You'll continue working with the team you already know and trust."

White also addressed the transition directly. "We're committed to a seamless transition, and we want to reassure you that with our combined experience, professionalism, and workmanship we will keep delivering the effective, reliable, first-class service you expect from our Killers Team."

Jason Kosenski, President of Eastside Exterminators, responded in the same letter. "We are thrilled to welcome The Killers Pest Control team into the Eastside family and look forward to working side by side to build upon the strong relationships and exceptional service they've provided over the years."

Kosenski added: "Together, we will continue to deliver the same quality service and attention you have come to expect, while creating new opportunities to better serve you and the community in the future."

What The Killers Handles

The company treats ants, bed bugs, termites, cockroaches, rodents, bees, wasps, spiders, fleas and more for homes and businesses across Portland. Inspection comes first on every job, and the treatment plan follows what the technician finds rather than a standard template.

That approach is what the company describes as the basis of its reputation: honest inspections, customized treatment plans, and results backed by a guarantee. Customers are walked through the findings and the options before any treatment is scheduled, and the plan is matched to the problem and the budget rather than to a service tier.

The Killers Office operates Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Questions about the partnership are answered on a dedicated FAQ page referenced in the customer letter.

Where The Killers Pest Control Works in Portland

Central: Downtown Portland, the Pearl District and Goose Hollow.

East: Hollywood, Montavilla, Lents and Parkrose.

West: Hillsdale, Multnomah Village and Raleigh Hills.

North: St Johns, Kenton and Overlook.

South: Sellwood, Woodstock and Eastmoreland.

Beyond Portland, the company operates locations in Salem and Newport, Oregon, and in Vancouver, Washington, covering communities across the Willamette Valley, the Oregon coast and Clark County.

About The Killers Pest Control

The Killers Pest Control is a locally operated pest control company that has served Portland, Oregon since 1982. The company treats ants, bed bugs, termites, cockroaches, rodents, bees, wasps, spiders and fleas for residential and commercial properties, and provides free inspections, customized treatment plans and a year long guarantee on covered work.

Service areas include Portland, Salem, Newport and Vancouver, Washington.

The Portland office is at 9498 SW Barbur Blvd #312, Portland, OR 97219.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Phone (503) 777-3141.

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