Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC Publishes Case Study On Clearing A Wooded Chagrin Falls Lot For New Home Construction

MENAFN - GetNews)"Roubic Tree & Landscape Logo: Tree Service and Land Clearing Chagrin Falls OH"Chagrin Falls-based Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC has published a case study documenting how its crew cleared a wooded residential lot for a new home build, outlining the planning, clearing, and debris-removal steps that keep pre-construction schedules on track.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio/US - October 14, 2026 – Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC, a family-owned tree service company based in Chagrin Falls, has published a case study documenting the clearing of a wooded residential lot in the Chagrin Falls area to prepare it for new home construction. The project, led by co-owner Aaron Roubic and his crew, covered land clearing, tree removal, brush clearing, and haul-away of all cleared material.

The case study notes that the Chagrin Falls area is known for its mature tree cover, which can become a barrier when a lot must be prepared for building. It identifies the concerns common to pre-construction clearing in Northeast Ohio: clearing to the building plan, keeping to a schedule that builders, excavators, and lenders depend on, removing all debris before excavation begins, and keeping the property owner informed throughout the work.

"When a lot is being cleared for a new home, every trade after us is waiting on that site," said Aaron Roubic, co-owner of Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC. "Walking the property with the owner and agreeing on exactly what comes out before any cutting starts is what keeps the build on schedule. We documented this project so families planning a build can see what the process involves."

The project was completed in three phases. The crew first reviewed the clearing boundaries with the homeowner so the work would match the building plan. Trees, brush, and undergrowth were then removed within the agreed footprint. Finally, all logs, brush, and debris were processed and hauled off-site, and the lot was turned over ready for the excavation and foundation phase of construction.

The homeowner later described the project in a five-star Google review, noting that the land was cleared as discussed and ready for the next phase of the building project.

The full case study is available at

About Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC

Roubic Tree & Landscape LLC is a family-owned tree service company based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, founded in 1982. The company provides tree removal, tree trimming, stump grinding, land clearing, and snow plowing for residential and commercial properties across Cuyahoga and Geauga counties. Its focus is safe, efficient work and clear communication with property owners from the first walkthrough to final cleanup.