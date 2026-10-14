Taylor Family Software Releases Flip Life, A Free Reseller Simulator Game For Mac And Windows

MENAFN - GetNews)"Reselling is work, and the game doesn't pretend it isn't. You buy it, shoot it, list it and ship it, and you still have to make it home for dinner. My family runs a real eBay store, so that's the clock we live on."Players start with $300 and a garage, source at thrift stores and estate sales, and list and ship their finds. Downloads before Nov. 3 are free to keep.

KINGMAN, Ariz. - October 14, 2026 - Flip Life: Reseller Simulator, a family-friendly reselling game from Taylor Family Software, is out now for Mac and Windows. Anyone who downloads it by Nov. 3, 2026 keeps it free, updates included.

The game launched on Oct. 4. After the free window closes, it becomes a paid game.

Flip Life is a single-player, first-person business simulation. A player starts with $300 and a garage, then sources stock at eight kinds of places: thrift stores, yard sales, estate sales, flea markets, the bins outlet, private buys, storage auctions and liquidation pallets. Back home, the player photographs each item, writes the listing, researches the price, takes or counters offers, then packs and ships the order.

The family runs on the same clock as the business. The player plans around the kids and tries to make it home for dinner, while Aunt Deb texts advice. The campaign ends after $100,000 in sales, a warehouse, an employee and a fulfilled order, and play can continue after that.

The game has no gore and no swearing. It runs on Mac computers with Intel or Apple Silicon chips and on Windows x64 PCs, with a keyboard and mouse. The download is about 1.6 GB. The Mac version is signed and notarized by Apple. The Windows version isn't code-signed yet, so Windows may show a warning on first launch.

"Reselling is work, and the game doesn't pretend it isn't," said Christopher Taylor, who runs Taylor Family Software. "You buy it, shoot it, list it and ship it, and you still have to make it home for dinner. My family runs a real eBay store, so that's the clock we live on."

Taylor also makes FlowLister, AI software that turns item photos into eBay listings. In the game, players list through a playful copy of it. Flip Life was built in the Godot 4 engine.

Flip Life is free to download from the Flip Life website through Nov. 3, 2026. Screenshots, the logo and the trailer are in the Flip Life press kit.

About Taylor Family Software

Taylor Family Software, LLC is a small software studio in Kingman, Arizona, run by Christopher Taylor. It makes Flip Life: Reseller Simulator, a family-friendly reselling game for players who love thrift stores, garage sales and the flip. It also makes FlowLister, AI eBay listing software for resellers.

For more information, visit fliplifegame.