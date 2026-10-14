Flowlister Launches Its AI Ebay Listing App For Android On Google Play

MENAFN - GetNews)"FlowLister started because I was sick of mediocre AI listing software that charged an arm and a leg. It's AI, so it's going to miss things, and a person still has to check the listing. Now that check can happen on whichever phone is in your pocket."Sellers on Android can photograph an item and get a draft eBay listing with a title, item specifics and a suggested price, the same workflow iPhone users have had since May 2026.

KINGMAN, Ariz. - October 14, 2026 - FlowLister, the AI eBay listing software founded by Chris Taylor in 2025 and built by Taylor Family Software, serving eBay resellers in the United States, now has an Android app on Google Play. Resellers with an Android phone can start a listing where they find the item.

Until now, FlowLister ran on the web and on iPhone. Its iPhone app, FlowLister AI, first appeared on the App Store on May 25, 2026. Android sellers had a browser shortcut and nothing more.

The Android app takes item photos and returns a draft eBay listing: an AI-written title, item specifics, a suggested price and shipping details. Sellers review the draft and publish to eBay with one click. The app also includes Worth It, a photo check that estimates what an item sells for on eBay. Drafts and live listings are managed in one place.

FlowLister says plainly where the AI falls short. About one in six suggested prices comes straight from recent eBay sold listings, the company measured on Oct. 9, 2026. The rest are AI estimates, checked against sold data when a match turns up. A listing takes about a minute at the median, and five minutes or more when the queue is busy.

"FlowLister started because I was sick of mediocre AI listing software that charged an arm and a leg," said Chris Taylor, founder of FlowLister. "It's AI, so it's going to miss things, and a person still has to check the listing. Now that check can happen on whichever phone is in your pocket."

Taylor runs Taylor Family Store, a family eBay business with more than 3,800 active listings, and has sold on eBay since 2020. FlowLister puts 15 percent of its revenue toward its local church and Tools for Teens, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that teaches teens practical skills.

The Android and iPhone apps use the same FlowLister account and plans as the website. Plans are month-to-month in U.S. dollars, starting at $19.99 a month for 95 AI listing credits. New accounts start with a free seven-day trial; a card is required. There is no free plan and no annual contract.

The Android app is available now on FlowLister's Google Play page. Plans are listed on the FlowLister pricing page.

About FlowLister

FlowLister, the AI eBay listing software founded by Chris Taylor in 2025 and built by Taylor Family Software, serving eBay resellers in the United States, turns item photos into a title, description, item specifics, a suggested price and shipping details, then publishes to eBay. The company is based in Kingman, Arizona. For more information, visit flowlister.