Art Kenworthy Announces Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel, A High-Stakes Espionage Thriller Exploring Secrets, Intelligence, And The Future Of Warfare

Portage, Indiana - 14 October, 2026 - Author Art Kenworthy announces the upcoming release of Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel on the 9th of November, a fast-paced techno-espionage thriller that explores the hidden battles fought behind the scenes of global intelligence operations.

Set in a near-future world of covert missions, advanced surveillance, and geopolitical uncertainty, Karst Violet introduces readers to KINGFISHER, an elite operational team tasked with investigating a threat that challenges everything they know about intelligence, loyalty, and control.

The team's mission begins in Berlin during a routine counter-surveillance operation but quickly escalates into a global pursuit involving classified technology, intelligence agencies, and a mysterious predictive intelligence system known as PETRA. When PETRA begins producing unexplained anomalies marked by a strange symbol known as the Karst Violet glyph, KINGFISHER discovers they are facing more than a technological failure.

They are facing an intelligence system connected to a much larger operation.

As the investigation moves from Berlin to the hidden facilities of Suitland and the storm-damaged landscapes of St. Lucia, KINGFISHER uncovers a web of secrets involving powerful institutions, hidden agendas, and the consequences of allowing advanced intelligence systems to operate without oversight.

At the center of the mission is Chase, an operative whose connection to PETRA through a neural interface gives him unique insight into the system they are trying to understand. Alongside him are Alexander Reed, the brilliant yet conflicted architect behind PETRA's foundation; Vega, a seasoned combat veteran carrying the weight of past missions; and Cortez, a trauma physician determined to protect the humanity of those caught in the conflict.

Together, they must navigate deception, betrayal, and an enemy unlike any they have encountered before.

The question is no longer whether technology can predict human behavior. The question is who controls that knowledge, and what they are willing to do with it.

A New Espionage Thriller for a Changing World

“Karst Violet is ultimately a story about intelligence operations, the people who carry out those missions, and the consequences of creating systems that can influence the world around us,” said Art Kenworthy.“The technology is only one part of the story. At its core, this is about trust, loyalty, and the choices people make when facing threats they cannot fully understand.”

Through a suspenseful blend of espionage, action, and technological intrigue, Kenworthy explores the evolving nature of modern warfare and the challenges faced by those operating in a world where information has become the most powerful weapon.

The novel explores themes including:



The Future of Espionage: How intelligence operations evolve when technology, surveillance, and human strategy become increasingly connected.

Trust and Betrayal: The difficult choices made by operatives when alliances become uncertain and hidden agendas emerge.

The Human Cost of Covert Operations: The sacrifices, trauma, and moral challenges faced by those working in the shadows. Technology as a Strategic Weapon: The risks and possibilities created when advanced systems become part of global intelligence operations.



About the Author

Art Kenworthy is the author of Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel, the first installment in the Kingfisher series. Through his writing, Kenworthy combines espionage, technology, and human psychology to explore the challenges facing a rapidly changing world.

With a focus on suspense, authenticity, and thought-provoking storytelling, Kenworthy creates narratives that examine the people, conflicts, and decisions behind the events that shape the future.

Book Details

Title: Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel

Author: Art Kenworthy

Series: Kingfisher Series, Book One

Genre: Techno-Thriller / Espionage / Speculative Fiction

Publication Date: 9th November 2026

Available Formats: [Paperback / Hardcover / E-book]

Price: $5.99 / E-book

Advance Praise

“Karst Violet delivers a gripping vision of modern espionage where intelligence, technology, and human courage collide. A compelling and thought-provoking thriller that keeps readers questioning what is possible.”

About Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel

Karst Violet: A Kingfisher Novel is a high-stakes espionage thriller that explores the future of intelligence operations through the story of KINGFISHER, an elite team facing a threat unlike anything they have encountered before.

Combining covert missions, global intrigue, advanced technology, and personal sacrifice, Art Kenworthy delivers a suspenseful exploration of loyalty, power, and the uncertain future of warfare in an increasingly connected world.

Karst Violet will be available on 9th November 2026 through KDP Amazon.

For additional information, interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact:

Art Kenworthy

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