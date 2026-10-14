In A Two-Book Story Of Her Personal Supernatural Journey, Miss Jean Takes The Reader From A Vivid Childhood Occurrence To Ultimately Experience A Medical Missionary's Life In The Country Of Haiti

MENAFN - GetNews) "Supernatural Journey... in the beginning and Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story trace a childhood vision, a lifelong calling, and seven years of missionary service in Haiti."Author Miss Jean shares her personal journey of faith and missionary service in two books, *Supernatural Journey... in the Beginning* and *Supernatural Journey... the Rest of the Story*. Tracing a childhood vision to seven years of medical missionary work in Haiti, the books explore faith, family, physical therapy, personal challenges, and a lifelong sense of calling.

New York - October 14, 2026 - Author Miss Jean offers readers a deeply personal account of faith, Christian missions, and medical missionary service through her two books, Supernatural Journey... in the beginning and Supernatural Journey.. . the rest of the story. Together, the books chronicle a journey that began with a vision at nine years old and ultimately led, 34 years later, to the missionary calling she believed had been placed on her life as a child.

The first book, Supernatural Journey... In the Beginning, follows Miss Jean from childhood through more than three decades of life experiences that led her toward that calling. At nine years old, she had a vision of people in a distant land and became convinced that she was meant to become their missionary. The book recounts the events that unfolded over the next 34 years and eventually took her to that foreign country, where she photographed the very scene she remembered from her childhood vision and later became a missionary.

The second book, Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story, continues the account after Miss Jean enters the mission field. With her adopted daughter by her side, Miss Jean served as a medical missionary in Haiti. The book covers seven years of experiences in the country, its people, and the missionary work she felt called to do.

Rather than presenting only the successes of that journey, both books describe Miss Jean's triumphs as well as her failures. They also describe the cities, countryside, rivers, and people she encountered, placing her personal experiences within the settings where her missionary work took place.

For Miss Jean, the central message of the two books is inseparable from her understanding of God's calling.

“What God calls one to accomplish, He will see to fruition. 'The gifts and calling of God are irrevocable.' Romans 10:29.”

Miss Jean's connection to medical service began years before her missionary work. After high school, she worked for three years in a local hospital's physical therapy department while paying her way through college. She later graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Physical Therapy while raising her children.

Her physical therapy background also shaped her family life. While living in Iowa, the family adopted a three-year-old girl from El Salvador whose left arm and leg had been affected by earlier abuse. The child could not walk or speak at the time. Miss Jean began working with her as a physical therapist, and within a year the child began walking and speaking a few English words.

Miss Jean moved throughout the United States and overseas. She has lived in 13 states and two foreign countries. After her 20-year marriage ended in December 1985, she pursued the missionary vision she had carried for years. Her first missionary trip took place in September 1986, and on March 20, 1987, Miss Jean and her younger daughter became full-time missionaries to Haiti.

That combination of personal faith, physical therapy experience, family life, and missionary service forms the foundation of Supernatural Journey... in the beginning and Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story.

The books may particularly interest readers interested in Christian missions, medical missions, missionary life, God's calling, Haiti, physical therapy, orthopedics, and faith-centered personal accounts. They may also interest Christian churches and ministries, foreign missions organizations, medical and rehabilitation professionals, and readers seeking personal stories of faith expressed through service.

Readers can explore Miss Jean's books on Amazon:

Supernatural Journey... in the beginning

Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story

Readers, Christian organizations, missions groups, and members of the medical and physical rehabilitation communities are invited to discover Miss Jean's story through Supernatural Journey... in the beginning and Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story, and learn more about the experiences that shaped her calling and missionary service.

About the Author

Miss Jean is an author, physical therapist, and former medical missionary. A graduate of The University of Oklahoma School of Physical Therapy, she began missionary work in 1986 and later served full-time in Haiti. Her books, Supernatural Journey... in the beginning and Supernatural Journey... the rest of the story, reflect her experiences of faith, calling, medical missions, and service.