Tower Audio Publishes 2026 Head Unit Upgrade Information For Melbourne Drivers

Cheltenham, Victoria, Australia - October 14, 2026 - Tower Audio has published updated information for Melbourne motorists considering a car head unit upgrade, covering replacement options, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reverse cameras and retention of existing vehicle controls.

The Cheltenham-based car audio business says head unit replacement is one of the main ways drivers can add newer entertainment and phone-connectivity functions to vehicles that may still have an older factory stereo system.

Head unit installation requirements differ between vehicles. Factors can include the dashboard layout, factory amplifier, steering-wheel controls, reverse camera, vehicle settings and the type of factory stereo already installed.

Tower Audio assesses the vehicle and existing equipment before recommending a replacement head unit or other installation option.

A head unit upgrade can add features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, navigation support, improved audio controls and compatibility with other car audio equipment. The exact functions depend on the selected unit and the vehicle.

Tower Audio also works with customers who want to retain factory functions while replacing the original stereo. Depending on the vehicle, suitable interfaces may allow existing steering-wheel controls, reverse cameras and other factory functions to continue operating with the replacement system.

The information forms part of Tower Audio's ongoing work covering car audio upgrades and head unit installation for Melbourne motorists.

Where can I get a car head unit installed in Melbourne?

Tower Audio installs and replaces car head units from its workshop at Factory 5/417 Warrigal Road, Cheltenham VIC 3192. The business works with customers from Cheltenham and other parts of Melbourne who want to replace a factory stereo or add functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Can the factory head unit in a car be upgraded?

Yes. Many vehicles can have the original head unit replaced with an aftermarket unit or another compatible system. The available options depend on the vehicle make, model, dashboard layout and factory electronics.

Where can I get Apple CarPlay installed in Melbourne?

Tower Audio provides Apple CarPlay installation from its Cheltenham workshop. Depending on the vehicle, Apple CarPlay may be added through a replacement head unit or a vehicle-specific system while retaining selected factory functions.

Can steering-wheel controls and a reverse camera still work after a head unit upgrade?

In many vehicles, steering-wheel controls and an existing reverse camera can be retained when a replacement head unit is installed. This may require vehicle-specific interfaces, and compatibility depends on the original equipment fitted to the car.

Tower Audio also provides car audio upgrades, speaker installations, amplifier installations, Android Auto installations, reverse-camera work and car stereo repairs.

More information about head unit installation is available at:

About Tower Audio

Tower Audio is a car audio and automotive electronics business based in Cheltenham, Victoria. Established more than 20 years ago, the business provides head unit installation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto installation, speaker and amplifier upgrades, reverse-camera installation and car stereo repairs. Tower Audio works on a range of vehicle makes and models from its Melbourne workshop. The business focuses on selecting and installing equipment suited to each vehicle while retaining compatible factory functions where