New Book Data Centers Demystified Explains The Infrastructure Behind The Digital Economy

MENAFN - GetNews)"Data Centers Demystified"Data Centers Demystified explains how data centers power the digital economy while exploring their technology, governance, sustainability, and growing global significance.

Ahmedabad, India - October 14, 2026 - Technology expert Seshu Kumar Thanneeru and Lt Cdr Vinod Singh Yadav (Retd.) present an accessible guide to understanding the systems that power cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and modern digital life.

Every digital payment, online class, video conference, cloud application, and artificial intelligence service depends on an infrastructure that most people rarely see or think about. Yet these facilities, known as data centers, have become one of the most important foundations of the global digital economy.

Technology expert Seshu Kumar Thanneeru and Lt Cdr Vinod Singh Yadav (Retd.) make this complex topic easy to understand, structured and accessible in their new book Data Centers Demystified. The authors have been working in the technology, enterprise systems, digital governance and public policy sectors for decades, and they examine the impact of data centers on business, government, sustainability and economic development.

Seshu Kumar Thanneeru says, "Most people use digital services every day without realising the infrastructure that enables them. We wanted to fill that void by providing an easy, relevant, and practical explanation of data centers."

The book is not just about technical architecture; it explores the impact of data centers on today's society. It explores cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, sustainability, governance, and international case studies to enable readers to understand the impact of digital infrastructure on healthcare, banking, education, public administration, and more.

Lt Cdr Vinod Singh Yadav (Retd) sees data centres as more than just a technology.

He says, "Digital infrastructure is a strategic national asset. The understanding of data centres is no longer just for the IT crowd; it's for policymakers, educators, business leaders, and anyone interested in the future of the digital economy."

This book is written for a wide range of readers such as technology professionals, students, researchers, corporate leaders, and government officials. It is an industry perspective combined with governance perspectives to give a comprehensive introduction to a subject that is becoming more

and more central to economic growth and digital transformation.

With ongoing investments in cloud platforms, AI, and connected technologies, the need for resilient digital infrastructure is projected to rise significantly. Data Centers Demystified comes at a time when awareness of the importance of infrastructure has grown to a new level.

The book provides readers with practical explanations and real-world examples to gain insight into not only how data centers work, but why they have become one of the most pivotal infrastructures of the modern world.

Verses Kindler Publication is an Ahmedabad-based Publishing Company. It is an author-centric company helping book writers with their publishing journey from start to finish. Founded in 2020, the company has successfully completed its 6 years, having published over 1000 books under its wing. The company is also engaged in audiobook production, book launch events, and ghostwriting, providing end-to-end writing and publishing services.

About the Company

Verses Kindler Publication is an Ahmedabad-based Publishing Company. It is an author-centric company helping book writers with their publishing journey from start to finish. Founded in 2020, the company has successfully completed its 6 years, having published over 1000 books under its wing. The company is also engaged in audiobook production, book launch events, and ghostwriting, providing end-to-end writing and publishing services.