Angelo Zandona Empowers Contractors To Master Performance-Based Fire Detection Design For Complex Spaces

MENAFN - GetNews) Consultant Angelo Zandona explains performance-based detection design for high-ceiling spaces and evolving NFPA 72 expectations.

California, USA - October 14, 2026 - As building designs grow more ambitious and ceilings climb ever higher, traditional prescriptive approaches to fire alarm design are reaching their limits. Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona is helping the industry adapt, championing a deeper understanding of performance-based design at a moment when many contractors feel unprepared for it.

Under evolving NFPA 72 expectations, high-ceiling environments, particularly those exceeding roughly 40 feet, increasingly call for performance-based design rather than standard spacing rules. It is a shift that demands engineering judgment, analysis, and rigorous documentation, and for Angelo Zandona it represents one of the clearest knowledge gaps in the field today.“Most contractors were trained on prescriptive tables,” he notes.“Performance-based design asks a different question. It asks you to prove the system will work.”

As owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, he supports complex energy and infrastructure projects where conventional assumptions often don't apply. His work in power generation, mission-critical facilities, and large-scale infrastructure regularly involves the kind of challenging geometries and elevated spaces where performance-based thinking becomes essential.

Performance-based design lives or dies by the quality of its justification, and Angelo Zandona's emphasis on organized technical reporting gives reviewers the confidence they need to approve non-prescriptive solutions.“The design is only half the job,” he says.“The other half is demonstrating it convincingly to the authority having jurisdiction. That's where strong documentation changes everything.”

Battery energy storage facilities, power generation sites, and mission-critical operations frequently combine demanding spatial conditions with low tolerance for failure. In these settings, detector placement and detection reliability cannot be left to generic assumptions, making a thoughtful, analysis-driven approach not just preferable but necessary.

He also connects the rise of performance-based design to the broader challenges facing the industry. As requirements grow more sophisticated, the demand for professionals who can perform and document this work outpaces the available expertise. Angelo Zandona sees education as the bridge, encouraging contractors to build fluency in the principles behind detector spacing, coverage, and performance verification rather than relying solely on prescriptive habits.

For owners and project teams, his nationwide consulting practice is built on helping clients navigate exactly these kinds of evolving requirements, pairing technical rigor with the practical guidance needed to keep projects on schedule and on solid footing. Whether through hazard mitigation analysis, permitting support, or detailed technical documentation, his focus remains on moving projects forward with confidence.

As NFPA 72 continues to push the field toward more analytical, outcome-driven design, Angelo Zandona remains committed to helping the industry meet the moment. Based in California and serving clients across the country, he continues to elevate the standard of fire alarm design through Keystone Fire Consultants, ensuring that even the most complex spaces are protected by systems proven to perform.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with experience supporting projects involving battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His work focuses on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.