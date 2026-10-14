MENAFN - GetNews) Consultant Angelo Zandona examines the fire and life safety skilled labor crisis and the training gaps the industry must close.

California, USA - October 14, 2026 - Demand for fire and life safety expertise has never been higher, and that very success is exposing one of the industry's most pressing vulnerabilities such as a widening shortage of skilled professionals. Veteran consultant Angelo Zandona is speaking openly about the challenge, and about the training gaps that must be addressed if the field is to keep pace with the projects relying on it.

Recent industry sentiment underscores the urgency, with a strong majority of professionals reporting increased demand for their work even as qualified labor grows harder to find. For Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants and a 22-year veteran of the profession, the trend is unmistakable.“The work is expanding faster than the workforce,” he says.“We're being asked to do more, on more complex projects, with fewer people who have the depth of knowledge these systems require.”

Angelo Zandona 's nationwide consulting practice supports some of the most demanding environments in the industry, including battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, mission-critical operations, and telecommunications infrastructure. These are settings where experience is irreplaceable and where shortcuts carry real consequences, making the talent gap especially acute.

Angelo Zandona believes the solution lies in better education and more accessible knowledge. He points to the steep learning curve facing newer professionals, who must master everything from NFPA 72 fire alarm fundamentals and NFPA 25 inspection workflows to the specialized demands of energy storage fire protection. Without modern training tools and clear guidance, he warns, the gap between demand and capability will only widen.

Through Keystone Fire Consultants, Angelo Zandona routinely helps clients and project teams understand the reasoning behind requirements such as hazard mitigation analysis, emergency response planning, and water supply studies. He treats each engagement as an opportunity to transfer knowledge.

“Consulting shouldn't be a black box,” Angelo Zandona explains.“When I prepare documentation or guide a project through permitting, I want the people around me to come away understanding it better. That's how we build capacity in this industry, one project at a time.”

He also sees enormous potential in digital resources and structured learning to multiply that impact. As the next generation enters the field, Angelo Zandona advocates for practical, workflow-oriented education that mirrors the realities of modern practice, covering the inspection routines, compliance documentation, and risk analyses that define day-to-day work. He believes such tools can shorten the path to competence and relieve pressure on an overstretched workforce.

Far from viewing the shortage with pessimism, Angelo Zandona frames it as a catalyst. The industry's growing demand, he argues, is a sign of its importance, and an invitation to invest in people, training, and knowledge-sharing at a level the profession has not seen before. Those who rise to that challenge, he believes, will define the future of fire and life safety.

Based in California and serving clients nationwide, Angelo Zandona continues to lead by example, combining decades of hands-on expertise with a genuine commitment to developing the professionals who will carry the field forward. Through Keystone Fire Consultants, he remains dedicated to building not only safer projects, but a stronger, better-prepared industry.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with experience supporting projects involving battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His work focuses on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.