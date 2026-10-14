MENAFN - GetNews) Consultant Angelo Zandona unpacks NFPA 72's new cybersecurity expectations for networked fire alarm systems and how teams can prepare.

California, USA - October 14, 2026 - A quiet but consequential shift is underway in fire and life safety, and consultant Angelo Zandona is among those urging the industry to take it seriously. As fire alarm systems increasingly connect to IP networks, NFPA 72 now points toward documented cybersecurity considerations for networked systems, a requirement that many contractors and authorities having jurisdiction are only beginning to understand.

For Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants and a 22-year veteran of the field, the development is overdue.“Fire alarm systems used to live in isolation. Today they're part of connected building ecosystems,” he explains.“The moment a life safety system touches a network, it inherits a new category of risk. The code is right to ask us to plan for it.”

Cybersecurity has traditionally sat outside the fire alarm contractor's expertise, and the convergence of life safety and information security introduces unfamiliar vocabulary, responsibilities, and documentation. He sees a significant knowledge gap, one that leaves owners exposed and reviewers uncertain about how to evaluate compliance.

Drawing on his nationwide consulting experience, Angelo Zandona approaches the issue the same way he approaches every complex requirement, by making it understandable and actionable. Through Keystone Fire Consultants, he helps clients interpret evolving expectations and fold them into the technical documentation that supports permitting and project review. His emphasis on clear, organized reporting is particularly valuable here, where demonstrating a credible cybersecurity posture depends on thorough, defensible records.

In battery energy storage facilities, power generation sites, and telecommunications infrastructure, a compromised life safety system is a direct threat to people and operations. Angelo Zandona argues that these high-reliability settings should lead the way in treating fire alarm cybersecurity as a design priority rather than a late-stage add-on.

“Cybersecurity can't be bolted on at the end,” he says.“It has to be considered when the system is conceived, specified, and documented. That's the only way it holds up under review and in the real world.” This proactive mindset mirrors the broader approach that has defined his consulting practice, where anticipating requirements consistently produces smoother jurisdictional approvals.

As the industry absorbs these new responsibilities, professionals who understand both fire alarm fundamentals and basic cybersecurity principles will be in high demand. He believes targeted education and better guidance can help close the gap quickly, and he remains a strong advocate for raising the field's collective fluency.

For owners navigating this unfamiliar terrain, Angelo Zandona offers a reassuring combination of technical depth and practical guidance. His services, including hazard mitigation analysis, emergency response planning, water supply studies, and permitting support, are rooted in a consulting philosophy built on helping clients move forward with confidence even when requirements are new and evolving.

As fire alarm systems grow more connected, Angelo Zandona is committed to ensuring they also grow more secure. Based in California and serving clients nationwide, he continues to help the fire and life safety community meet emerging expectations head-on, protecting both the systems that safeguard buildings and the people who depend on them.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with experience supporting projects involving battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His work focuses on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.