MENAFN - GetNews) BESS specialist Angelo Zandona clarifies NFPA 855, 68, and 69 requirements for lithium-ion energy storage fire safety and compliance.

California, USA - October 14, 2026 - As battery energy storage reshapes the modern energy landscape, the fire safety requirements surrounding it have matured into a codified discipline, yet many operators still struggle to apply them. Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona has made this very challenge the center of his practice, offering clients hard-won clarity where confusion has become the norm.

Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, specializes in fire and life safety consulting for battery energy storage systems, mission-critical facilities, and complex infrastructure projects. With more than 22 years of experience, he has watched lithium-ion fire protection evolve from an emerging concern into a structured framework governed by standards such as NFPA 855, alongside the deflagration venting principles of NFPA 68 and the explosion prevention strategies of NFPA 69.

“The codes have caught up to the technology, but understanding hasn't caught up to the codes,” Angelo Zandona says.“Operators know they need to comply. What they often don't know is how all the pieces fit together, and that's where projects stall.”

Angelo Zandona routinely guides clients through hazard mitigation analysis, the cornerstone requirement that evaluates fire and safety risks associated with energy storage. He prepares emergency response plans tailored to high-risk energy environments, conducts water supply studies that support fire protection and compliance, and assembles the technical documentation that permitting authorities expect. Each element, he emphasizes, must work in concert to satisfy reviewers and genuinely protect the facility.

Angelo Zandona was recently featured in TechBullion discussing the roles of NFPA 68 and NFPA 69 in battery energy storage system design, reinforcing his position as a trusted voice on the explosion prevention and deflagration venting challenges unique to lithium-ion hazards. For an industry hungry for practical guidance, his willingness to translate dense code into usable strategy has been especially valuable.

Authorities having jurisdiction are often evaluating energy storage for the first time, and engineers may be unfamiliar with the layered requirements that distinguish these systems from conventional facilities. The result can be delays, rework, and uncertainty. His consulting approach is designed to eliminate that friction, helping projects move forward with confidence and fewer surprises.

He also stresses that strong documentation is a safety asset. A well-prepared hazard mitigation analysis and emergency response plan, he notes, give owners, responders, and jurisdictions a shared understanding of the risks and the measures in place to address them. That shared understanding, in his view, is the real goal of the codes.

With battery storage deployment accelerating across power generation, utility, and infrastructure sectors, Angelo Zandona expects demand for specialized fire safety guidance to keep rising. He sees his role as both a technical advisor and a translator, bridging the distance between evolving standards and the teams responsible for meeting them.

Based in California and serving clients nationwide, Angelo Zandona continues to help energy storage projects navigate one of the most demanding areas in modern fire protection. Through Keystone Fire Consultants, he offers the depth, clarity, and practical support that owners need to build safely in a rapidly changing field.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with experience supporting projects involving battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His work focuses on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.