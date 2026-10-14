MENAFN - GetNews) Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona explains how AI-driven detection is reshaping NFPA 72 and what contractors must do to prepare.

California, US - October 14, 2026 - As fire alarm technology enters its most significant transformation in decades, fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona is helping the industry make sense of a new generation of intelligent detection. With more than 22 years of experience and a consulting practice that spans the nation, Angelo Zandona has become a steady voice for engineers, contractors, and authorities having jurisdiction navigating the shift from conventional sensing to AI-enabled systems.

The latest cycle of NFPA 72, the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, reflects a clear move toward smarter, data-rich detection. Newer device categories such as acoustic leak detectors and thermal imaging detectors signal an industry expectation that fire alarm systems will no longer simply react to smoke and heat, but anticipate and analyze conditions before they escalate. For Angelo Zandona, this is both an opportunity and a challenge the market has not fully absorbed.

“The technology is advancing faster than the field's understanding of how to design, install, and verify it,” Angelo Zandona observes.“AI-driven detection is powerful, but it only delivers on its promise when it is applied within a disciplined code framework. That's where the real work begins.”

Through Keystone Fire Consultants, the firm he owns and leads, Angelo Zandona has built a reputation for bridging exactly this kind of gap. His consulting support emphasizes clarity, translating evolving code language into practical guidance that keeps complex energy and infrastructure projects moving forward with confidence. That same philosophy now extends to AI-enabled detection, where he helps clients understand how emerging sensors fit within performance expectations, documentation requirements, and jurisdictional review.

Much of Angelo Zandona's perspective is informed by his deep work in high-risk environments. His experience across battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, mission-critical operations, and telecommunications infrastructure has shown him how unforgiving these settings can be when detection falls short. In each of these industries, early and accurate sensing is a cornerstone of operational safety and continuity.

Angelo Zandona notes that the introduction of intelligent detection also raises the bar for technical documentation, an area that has long been central to his consulting work. As systems grow more sophisticated, so does the burden of demonstrating compliance to reviewers and owners. He encourages contractors to treat documentation as an integral part of design, ensuring that AI-enabled devices are specified, justified, and validated in a way that withstands scrutiny.

With demand for qualified fire and life safety professionals climbing sharply, Angelo Zandona believes the industry must invest in education that keeps pace with innovation.“We can't ask the field to adopt advanced detection without giving them the knowledge to use it well,” he says.“Understanding the technology is now part of understanding the code.”

For owners and project teams weighing how to incorporate the next wave of detection, Angelo Zandona offers reassurance grounded in experience. His nationwide practice, built on hazard mitigation analysis, emergency response planning, water supply studies, permitting support, and technical documentation, positions him to guide clients through change without losing sight of fundamentals.

As NFPA 72 continues to evolve, Angelo Zandona remains focused on helping the fire and life safety community embrace smarter detection responsibly, confidently, and in full alignment with the codes that protect lives. Based in California and serving clients across the country, he continues to advance safer, more resilient projects one engagement at a time.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with experience supporting projects involving battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His work focuses on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.