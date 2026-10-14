MENAFN - GetNews)"If the house is still in its first year, check the warranty before paying anyone to fix a squeak, including us."Squeaky Floor, an Ontario floor and stair repair company with a Toronto office, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing reviews for flooring repair in Toronto, ON, covering squeak causes, written quotes and warranty checks.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - October 14, 2026 - Squeaky Floor, an Ontario squeaky floor, stair and subfloor repair company with an office in Toronto, has issued guidance for homeowners comparing reviews for flooring repair in Toronto, ON. The guidance covers what a useful repair review describes, why most squeaks start below the finished floor, and what a written quote should contain before any work begins.

The company works on repair only and does not install new flooring, refinish floors or sell carpet.

How do Toronto homeowners compare flooring repair reviews?

Useful flooring repair reviews describe the problem, the repair and whether the result held, not only whether the crew was polite. Homeowners reading squeaky floor and stair repair reviews in Toronto can look for mentions of a clear diagnosis, replacement boards that match the existing floor, and a repair that stayed quiet through a change of season.

"A review that says the floor looked good on the day tells you very little about a squeak. The one worth reading says the noise was still gone months later, or explains what was actually moving," said the Squeaky Floor Media Team. "If anyone prices the job before finding the loose connection, that number is a guess, whoever you hire."

What causes most squeaky floors in Toronto homes?

Most squeaks come from a subfloor panel or plank that has separated slightly from the joist beneath it and rubs against a fastener each time someone walks over that spot. Wood takes on moisture through humid summers and gives it up once the furnace runs, and over the years that cycle loosens the connection. Tarion, the organization that administers Ontario's new home warranty, notes in its Construction Performance Guidelines that long periods of low indoor humidity shrink wood and can loosen floor connections.

Housing age adds to the effect. City of Toronto ward profiles based on the 2011 National Household Survey (NHS) counted 36 per cent of the city's private dwellings as built in 1960 or before.

Squeaky Floor's Squeaky Subfloor Repair work closes that joist connection directly, from the basement where there is access and from above where there is not.

Is a squeaky floor in a new Ontario home covered by warranty?

A squeak in a newly built freehold home in Ontario can fall under the builder's one-year warranty. Tarion's guidelines state that loose floor system connections causing squeaks are to be repaired, while squeaks from normal shrinkage as materials dry after construction are excluded.

"If the house is still in its first year, check the warranty before paying anyone to fix a squeak, including us," said the Squeaky Floor Media Team. "Most squeaks are not a flooring problem at all. Lay new boards over a subfloor that has pulled away from the joist and the noise comes back."

What should a flooring repair quote in Toronto include?

A flooring repair quote should name the specific connection or boards being repaired, the scope of work and the price, in writing, before work starts. Squeaky Floor diagnoses the source of a noise before quoting and confirms scope and price in writing. If a larger problem appears once a job is underway, work stops and the homeowner receives a revised quote.

The company's Squeaky Floor Repair Services are organized by problem type rather than by room or flooring material. A stair squeak, an upstairs bedroom squeak and a hollow spot in a basement have three different causes and three different repairs.

What have homeowners said about Squeaky Floor's repair work?

"They repaired several damaged hardwood boards in our living room and blended the replacements beautifully with the existing floor. The team was punctual, tidy, and careful throughout the job. You can barely tell where the damage was." - Michael, direct client

"Our laminate flooring had lifted near the kitchen after a small water leak. They replaced the affected sections and repaired the surrounding area. The finished repair looks clean and matches the rest of the flooring very well." - Daniel, direct client

About Squeaky Floor

Squeaky Floor is a repair-only company that fixes squeaky floors, squeaky stairs and the subfloor connections that cause them, along with related hardwood, laminate, water-affected and tile flooring repairs. It works across Ontario from offices in Toronto and Ottawa, and every job is scoped and priced in writing before work begins. The company does not install or sell flooring, and its work centres on fixing the connection behind a noise rather than replacing a floor that can still be repaired