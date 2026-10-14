Drinkit Launches “Proud to Grow in the UAE” Campaign with UAE-Based Artists and Homegrown Brands
(MENAFN- PRHub.ae) [Dubai, UAE – October 13, 2026]: Drinkit, the UAE's digital-first coffee shop chain, launches its new Local Campaign, “Proud to Grow in the UAE.” It rolls out across all coffee shops in Dubai. It brings together three UAE-based artists, homegrown brands Camelicious and Mirzam Chocolate Makers, and a limited-edition menu built around regional ingredients.
Local art at the heart of the campaign
The campaign started with a simple idea: to bring more warmth and a human touch to Drinkit's coffee shops through art. Three UAE-based artists, Mariam Alobeidli, Raghad Murad (Waggish), and Hind Othman Alhammadi, all part of the Dareesha creative community, made original artwork for the campaign. Their work now appears on the Drinkit app, in-store screens, packaging, merchandise and a limited-edition print collectable for guests.
The tagline, “Proud to Grow in the UAE,” sums up how Drinkit sees its four years in the country - a story of growing up alongside it. The timing carries extra weight this year, as the UAE marks 55 years since its founding. For Drinkit, launching the campaign now was a chance to say thank you to the country that gave the brand room to grow, told through homegrown partners, regional and Emirati artists.
A Menu Rooted in the Region
The UAE coffee market now exceeds $3.2 billion. Specialty and localized offerings are a big part of that growth, as brands lean on Emirati and regional ingredients to stand out.
Drinkit built a limited-edition menu around ingredients with deep roots in Emirati and Gulf culture:
●Camel milk coffee drinks made with milk from Camelicious, which turns 20 this year, lightly sweetened with natural black forest honey.
●Hot chocolate made with Mirzam chocolate: thick, velvety hot chocolate made with single-origin Indian bean-to-bar chocolate from Mirzam, crafted locally in Dubai - deep cocoa flavor you can almost sink into.
●Hot Saffron Karak Chocolate made with Mirzam chocolate: Rich single-origin Indian dark chocolate from Mirzam, Dubai's local bean-to-bar chocolate maker, meets spiced karak tea in one cozy cup, finished with the warm aroma of saffron
●A signature drink combining house-made pistachio paste, camel milk, and a double espresso shot, finished with a saffron topping.
●Hot Yemen Shaia'an Village Filter Coffee and V60: grown by 150 smallholder farmers on ancient stone terraces and dried whole for 21-28 days for the natural process's signature depth. Bright, wine-like cherry, oriental spices and a lingering truffle chocolate finish.
“Four years ago, we opened our first coffee shop in Dubai as an experiment. We didn't know if this city needed Drinkit. Today we know it does, and this campaign is how we say thank you to the country, the community, and the talent that made it possible. Working with UAE-based artists and brands like Camelicious and Mirzam felt like the right way to show how proud we are to grow here,” said Vitaliy Kolesnikov, CEO of Drinkit MENA.
The new menu, priced from AED 25 to AED 35, and campaign artwork are now live across every Drinkit coffee shop in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Drinks can be ordered through the Drinkit app and in-store kiosks.
Local art at the heart of the campaign
The campaign started with a simple idea: to bring more warmth and a human touch to Drinkit's coffee shops through art. Three UAE-based artists, Mariam Alobeidli, Raghad Murad (Waggish), and Hind Othman Alhammadi, all part of the Dareesha creative community, made original artwork for the campaign. Their work now appears on the Drinkit app, in-store screens, packaging, merchandise and a limited-edition print collectable for guests.
The tagline, “Proud to Grow in the UAE,” sums up how Drinkit sees its four years in the country - a story of growing up alongside it. The timing carries extra weight this year, as the UAE marks 55 years since its founding. For Drinkit, launching the campaign now was a chance to say thank you to the country that gave the brand room to grow, told through homegrown partners, regional and Emirati artists.
A Menu Rooted in the Region
The UAE coffee market now exceeds $3.2 billion. Specialty and localized offerings are a big part of that growth, as brands lean on Emirati and regional ingredients to stand out.
Drinkit built a limited-edition menu around ingredients with deep roots in Emirati and Gulf culture:
●Camel milk coffee drinks made with milk from Camelicious, which turns 20 this year, lightly sweetened with natural black forest honey.
●Hot chocolate made with Mirzam chocolate: thick, velvety hot chocolate made with single-origin Indian bean-to-bar chocolate from Mirzam, crafted locally in Dubai - deep cocoa flavor you can almost sink into.
●Hot Saffron Karak Chocolate made with Mirzam chocolate: Rich single-origin Indian dark chocolate from Mirzam, Dubai's local bean-to-bar chocolate maker, meets spiced karak tea in one cozy cup, finished with the warm aroma of saffron
●A signature drink combining house-made pistachio paste, camel milk, and a double espresso shot, finished with a saffron topping.
●Hot Yemen Shaia'an Village Filter Coffee and V60: grown by 150 smallholder farmers on ancient stone terraces and dried whole for 21-28 days for the natural process's signature depth. Bright, wine-like cherry, oriental spices and a lingering truffle chocolate finish.
“Four years ago, we opened our first coffee shop in Dubai as an experiment. We didn't know if this city needed Drinkit. Today we know it does, and this campaign is how we say thank you to the country, the community, and the talent that made it possible. Working with UAE-based artists and brands like Camelicious and Mirzam felt like the right way to show how proud we are to grow here,” said Vitaliy Kolesnikov, CEO of Drinkit MENA.
The new menu, priced from AED 25 to AED 35, and campaign artwork are now live across every Drinkit coffee shop in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Drinks can be ordered through the Drinkit app and in-store kiosks.
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