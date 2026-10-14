Saudi Issues, Then Lifts, Emergency Alert in Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense declared the danger over in the kingdom’s Eastern Province on Tuesday, just minutes after sounding an emergency alarm.
The all-clear went out over the national early warning platform, following an initial alert that cited “potential danger.”
Neither message said what the threat was or which areas were affected.
The alerts came hours after Yemen’s Houthi group vowed to hit Aramco’s headquarters in Dammam, Riyadh’s main airport and the company’s Riyadh refinery if the Saudi-led coalition strikes its positions in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia has endured a string of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days as its military confrontation with the Houthis intensifies.
The all-clear went out over the national early warning platform, following an initial alert that cited “potential danger.”
Neither message said what the threat was or which areas were affected.
The alerts came hours after Yemen’s Houthi group vowed to hit Aramco’s headquarters in Dammam, Riyadh’s main airport and the company’s Riyadh refinery if the Saudi-led coalition strikes its positions in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia has endured a string of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days as its military confrontation with the Houthis intensifies.
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