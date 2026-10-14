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China Says Sanctions On Latin American Ministers Over Taiwan Ties 'A Warning To Others'

China Says Sanctions On Latin American Ministers Over Taiwan Ties 'A Warning To Others'


Date: 2026-10-14 05:42:13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese sanctions against ministers from Paraguay and Belize over their countries' diplomatic relations with Taiwan are a "warning to others", Beijing said on Monday.

"Certain politicians in Paraguay and Belize have willingly served as pawns of the Taiwan authorities in their attempts to seek 'independence' through external support," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.

In response, China announced "countermeasures to penalise them and serve as a warning to others", she said.

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Gulf Times

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