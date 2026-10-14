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China Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Warns Of Escalation

China Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Warns Of Escalation


Date: 2026-10-14 05:42:12

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China condemned on Monday recent attacks by the Houthis on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure, expressing "serious concern" about the conflict between Riyadh and the Yemeni group intensifying.

"China condemns the attacks that caused heavy casualties and expresses serious concern over the intensification of the conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"We call on relevant parties to avoid taking actions that escalate regional tensions, to resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and to achieve peace and stability in the region at an early date," Mao said.

A Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 11, a day after another deadly attack claimed by the Iran-backed group forced a suspension of operations there.

Saturday's attack, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh has long militarily supported the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on the Riyadh airport -- where three people were also killed on Thursday -- as well as on Saudi oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

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Gulf Times

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