BAU Student Film Blood Mandate Nominated For Cairo Francophone Film Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

SALT, Oct. 14 (Petra) – "Blood Mandate," an animated film produced by students at Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU), has been selected for screening at the Cairo Francophone Film Festival, marking a notable achievement for Jordanian student cinema.

Developed as a graduation project at the Prince Abdullah bin Ghazi Faculty of Information Technology under the supervision of Dr. Hiba Al-Hiyari, the film is touted as the first Jordanian cinematic production to explore the Viking era and folklore.

The project was created by students Nasser Al-Azza, Mu'ayyad Al-Atiyat, and Youssef Yassin, who handled all stages of production–from scriptwriting and directing to visual design and technical execution–leveraging their training in computer graphics and animation.

BAU President Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni commended the achievement, stating it underscores the university's success in bridging academic instruction with practical execution and fostering youth talent capable of competing on regional and international stages.

Faculty Dean Mohammad Al-Riyalat and project supervisor Dr. Al-Hiyari both praised the students' technical proficiency and creative vision, highlighting the importance of supporting high-caliber graduation projects that prepare students for professional artistic platforms.

//Petra// AA