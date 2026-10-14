White Cane Day: Jordan Advances Infrastructure, AI Tech For Visually Impaired

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 14 (Petra) – For a visually impaired individual navigating a busy urban landscape, the journey is rarely just about getting from point A to point B. It is a daily negotiation with the physical environment–where the choice between relying on a white cane, leaning on a trusted companion, or navigating via mobile applications is dictated by one crucial factor: how safe and accessible the streets actually are.

Marked globally on October 15, White Cane Safety Day serves as a focal point to examine the intersection of urban mobility, legal rights, and technological innovation for Jordan's visually impaired community.

Rafat Al-Zitawi, spokesperson for the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that safe and independent transit is a constitutional entitlement and a cornerstone of human rights. "Accessible infrastructure is the prerequisite for societal integration, enabling individuals to access education, employment, and public services on an equal footing," Al-Zitawi stated.

He stressed that achieving true mobility requires a rigorous enforcement of national building accessibility codes. Key imperatives include laying continuous tactile paving, mounting clear directional signage, equipping public transit fleets with real-time audio announcement systems, and systematically retrofitting older government facilities to bridge the gap between policy and daily reality.

The HCD, Al-Zitawi noted, actively enforces these mandates through on-site technical audits, engineering consultations, and direct coordination with public sector stakeholders to ensure accessibility is embedded into new infrastructure projects from the blueprint phase.

Lived Realities: Autonomy, Dignity, and Environmental Barriers For community members, mobility strategies vary based on personal preference and urban readiness. Disability rights activist Sarah Abu Ali opts for a human guide rather than a white cane, noting that choices are heavily shaped by personal comfort and environmental security.

"When public institutions integrate tactile paths, Braille signage, and digital accessibility–complemented by staff trained to communicate directly and respectfully–it restores a sense of dignity and confidence," Abu Ali explained. She emphasized that physical and digital accessibility must work in tandem to give visually impaired individuals the freedom to choose how they navigate public life.

Conversely, media trainer Fatima Al-Hassan relies on the white cane as an indispensable daily tool. For her, the cane provides critical tactile feedback about structural hazards and terrain shifts, which, when combined with voice-guided GPS applications, enables full spatial orientation and independent movement.

"A supportive physical environment–clear sidewalks, obstacle-free paths, and spatial technology–transforms how we experience the city," Al-Hassan said, calling for broader public awareness and the direct inclusion of visually impaired citizens in designing urban solutions.

Student Innovation: Bridging Gaps with Artificial Intelligence While institutional frameworks advance, grassroots innovation is stepping in to address daily operational hurdles. At the University of Jordan, a team of five students–Hala Al-Jabour, Rawan Al-Swaiti, Lana Azem, Amira Mehyar, and Bara'a Allan–is developing a smart white cane prototype for the English Language Olympiad (ELO) 2026, centered on artificial intelligence.

Informed by field observations of visually impaired peers navigating university grounds and public transit networks, the students identified critical pain points: imprecise navigation cues, difficulty identifying bus routes and stop locations, hazards when crossing roads, and the high cost or fragility of traditional canes under extreme heat.

To address these challenges, the team is designing a collapsible, durable cane built with heat-insulated materials and enhanced light-reflecting elements for motorists. The device integrates GPS tracking to prevent loss, alongside AI-driven spatial guidance that directs users toward building entrances. Crucially, it features an audio identification module designed to notify users of incoming buses and upcoming stops across public transport routes, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

"Our goal is to deliver an affordable, locally manufactured technical solution that directly addresses everyday mobility hurdles," the student team noted, emphasizing that practical design can significantly enhance user autonomy.

As White Cane Safety Day highlights both structural shortcomings and emerging technological solutions, Jordan's path toward full inclusion relies on a dual momentum: enforcing universal design standards across the built environment while empowering local innovation that upholds independence and dignity for all.

//Petra// AA