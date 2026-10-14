Labor Ministry Urges Non-Jordanian Workers To Regularize Their Status

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor on Wednesday urged non-Jordanian nationals who entered the Kingdom for purposes other than employment, including tourism, medical treatment and education, but are currently working in the local labor market without obtaining work permits, to benefit from a Cabinet-approved scheme to regularize their status.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said in a statement that the initiative also covers domestic workers who have never previously obtained work permits. The regularization period runs until early December, allowing eligible workers to obtain the required permits, pay the applicable fees and settle a payment of just JD500 covering all previous years of their stay in the Kingdom.

Zyoud added that employers and household heads can visit the Ministry of Labor to complete the procedures for issuing work permits to their workers in accordance with the specified occupations.

//Petra// WH