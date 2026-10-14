PSD Chief Meets Turkish, Omani Envoys To Strengthen Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Al-Maaytah held separate meetings on Wednesday with Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Hakan Karaçay and Omani Ambassador Sheikh Sheikh Fahd Al Ojaili to discuss ways to deepen security and police cooperation, expand bilateral partnerships and promote the exchange of expertise.

The meetings focused on strengthening institutional capabilities and enhancing coordination to keep pace with evolving security challenges.

During his meeting with the Turkish ambassador and his accompanying delegation, Al-Maaytah stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in police training, professional development and the exchange of expertise and practical experience.

He also highlighted the role of modern technologies in improving security operations, boosting efficiency and strengthening the ability to address security challenges and combat crime.

For his part, the Turkish ambassador praised Jordan's efforts to maintain security and stability in the region, commending the PSD's advanced capabilities and the professionalism of its personnel in carrying out their security and humanitarian duties.

During his meeting with the Omani ambassador and his accompanying delegation, Al-Maaytah highlighted the strong fraternal ties between Jordan and Oman, stressing the importance of further developing security and police cooperation between the two countries.

He underscored the need to expand the exchange of specialized expertise, particularly in training, professional development and combating crime, to strengthen institutional readiness and improve security performance.

The Omani ambassador, in turn, praised the PSD's advanced capabilities and the specialized expertise of its personnel, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination and broader security partnerships to build on the close ties between the two countries and enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

//Petra// WH