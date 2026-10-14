King Holds Talks With Australia PM

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah held talks with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, held in Canberra, His Majesty highlighted that relations between Jordan and Australia continue to grow in strength and importance, and expressed the Kingdom's readiness to deepen the partnership, particularly in the economic and defence sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King commended Australia's role in supporting humanitarian relief efforts in the region, particularly with regard to Gaza and UNRWA.

His Majesty underscored the need for the international community to step up efforts to achieve comprehensive regional de-escalation, and to put an end to Israel's attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem, noting that the repercussions of their actions extend across the entire region.

The King reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and expand settlements.

For his part, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the importance of continuing to develop relations between Australia and Jordan, and strengthening cooperation in a number of areas, the statement said.

The prime minister also commended Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty, to bring about stability in the region and de-escalate tensions, as well as the Kingdom's support for international cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa attended the talks.