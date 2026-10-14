UAE Becomes First Arab Nation To Join Antarctic Research Body

The UAE's membership was approved in August during a delegates meeting in Oslo, Norway, held after the 12th SCAR Open Science Conference, according to a recently published report from the country's official news agency.

SCAR coordinates international scientific research in Antarctica. It also provides independent scientific advice that informs Antarctic governance and global climate assessments.

The UAE will participate in SCAR through the Emirates Polar Programme and the Polar Research Centre at Khalifa University, where UAE researchers are developing national expertise in environmental monitoring and field research in Antarctica, working alongside established polar programs.

As an associate member, Emirati researchers will join SCAR's research and expert groups covering ice-sheet dynamics, Southern Ocean change, permafrost, and geological history. Early-career scientists will also gain access to fellowships, research placements, and international exchanges.

Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme Steering Committee, described the membership as an important milestone for the country's polar science capabilities.

SCAR President Gary Wilson welcomed the UAE, saying the Emirates Polar Programme already runs several strong Antarctic research programs. He said SCAR looks forward to including Emirati researchers in its programs and joint efforts on global challenges.

Dr. Aisha AlSuwaidi, Professor of Earth Science at Khalifa University, said the team also plans to bring artists and storytellers alongside scientists so that Antarctica's story reaches the wider society.