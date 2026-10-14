Dnata Invests USD 47.25 Million In UAE Ground Support Fleet

The investment covers more than 340 new assets for fleet renewal and additional capacity. The company currently operates around 2,800 motorized GSE assets across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Much of the program focuses on equipment with enhanced safety features and technology, alongside increasing aircraft pushback and towing capability to strengthen the resilience of dnata's ground handling operations.

The new aircraft loaders feature systems that make working at height safer. AI-enabled detection cameras are fitted beneath the loading platforms to help operators spot potential hazards in areas that are otherwise hard to monitor.

The company is also advancing solutions such as automated aircraft docking systems and the use of 3D printing to produce selected GSE components. These aim to improve how equipment is operated, maintained, and kept available for service.

dnata Group Chief Executive Officer Nabil Sultan Al Murr said ground equipment has long procurement and delivery cycles, so fleet planning needs to stay several years ahead of demand.

He added that the company is renewing assets at the right point in their lifecycle and adding capacity where it sees sustained growth. According to him, the long-term approach becomes even more important as DWC takes on a larger role in Dubai's aviation system.

Beyond the UAE, dnata operates around 4,700 motorized GSE assets across its global network and provides ground handling and cargo services at 86 airports worldwide.

In the 2025-26 financial year, its teams handled more than 888,000 aircraft turns and processed 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.