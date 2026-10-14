Netflix’s Obsess Unleashes a Haunting Tale of Love, Guilt and Revenge
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) The official trailer for Netflix’s psychological horror series Obsess pulls audiences deeper into Talal’s unraveling reality, where an old love, a fractured marriage and dark forces he cannot explain begin to collide.
Returning to Kuwait after his father’s death, Talal (Yagoub Alfarhan) finds himself increasingly consumed by visions and memories of Hessa (Haya Abdulsalam), the woman he once loved. What begins as guilt over an unresolved past soon takes a darker turn as Talal starts to question whether what he is seeing exists only in his mind - or whether something far more sinister has welcomed him home.
At the centre of the life Talal has built is Mona (Laila Abdallah), his wife and mother of his child. As the past begins to intrude on their marriage and Talal becomes increasingly distant and suspicious, Mona finds herself fighting to hold onto her family while being drawn into a darkness she doesn’t fully understand.
But Hessa (Haya Abdulsalam) is not a memory Talal can bury. What binds him to her is not longing but obsession, and it seeps into his thoughts, his visions and the world around him until he can no longer tell what is real. Once the love he left behind, her story is marked by love, betrayal and loss, and as we glimpse the forces that shaped her past, the question is no longer simply why Talal cannot let go of Hessa, but what she has done to make sure he never will.
Set against the distinctive world of 1970s Kuwait, Obsess is directed by Said El Marouk, produced by Shasha, story by Shasha, written by Eyad Saleh and stars Haya Abdulsalam, Yagoub Alfarhan, Laila Abdallah, Hussein Almansour, Ibrahim Alharbi, Asmahan Tawfik, Ghada Al Mulla, Hussain Alhaddad, Abdulla Alblooshi, and Cyrine Darwiche.
October 30. Only on Netflix.
Returning to Kuwait after his father’s death, Talal (Yagoub Alfarhan) finds himself increasingly consumed by visions and memories of Hessa (Haya Abdulsalam), the woman he once loved. What begins as guilt over an unresolved past soon takes a darker turn as Talal starts to question whether what he is seeing exists only in his mind - or whether something far more sinister has welcomed him home.
At the centre of the life Talal has built is Mona (Laila Abdallah), his wife and mother of his child. As the past begins to intrude on their marriage and Talal becomes increasingly distant and suspicious, Mona finds herself fighting to hold onto her family while being drawn into a darkness she doesn’t fully understand.
But Hessa (Haya Abdulsalam) is not a memory Talal can bury. What binds him to her is not longing but obsession, and it seeps into his thoughts, his visions and the world around him until he can no longer tell what is real. Once the love he left behind, her story is marked by love, betrayal and loss, and as we glimpse the forces that shaped her past, the question is no longer simply why Talal cannot let go of Hessa, but what she has done to make sure he never will.
Set against the distinctive world of 1970s Kuwait, Obsess is directed by Said El Marouk, produced by Shasha, story by Shasha, written by Eyad Saleh and stars Haya Abdulsalam, Yagoub Alfarhan, Laila Abdallah, Hussein Almansour, Ibrahim Alharbi, Asmahan Tawfik, Ghada Al Mulla, Hussain Alhaddad, Abdulla Alblooshi, and Cyrine Darwiche.
October 30. Only on Netflix.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment