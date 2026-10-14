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NAB To Open New Office In Dera Ismail Khan To Address Corruption Complaints

NAB To Open New Office In Dera Ismail Khan To Address Corruption Complaints


Date: 2026-10-14 05:40:03

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced the establishment of a sub-office in Dera Ismail Khan to address public complaints related to corruption and make the accountability process more effective.

NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmed decided to establish the new office in view of an increase in corruption complaints from Dera Ismail Khan Division and the merged districts.

According to NAB sources, the new sub-office will initially have jurisdiction over four districts: Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lower South Waziristan and Upper South Waziristan. The office will be headed by a Grade-20 director.

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Sources said complaints of alleged corruption and administrative irregularities involving development projects and government departments in the region had repeatedly surfaced. The new office will receive and scrutinise these complaints and take action in accordance with the law.

The establishment of the sub-office will reduce the need for residents to travel to distant NAB offices to file complaints and submit evidence.

NAB has also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparent investigations into corruption cases, protecting public resources and strengthening the accountability process.

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Tribal News Network

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