Gold Prices Drop Across Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs3,000, bringing it to Rs437,836.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs375,373, the association said.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices fell by $30 to $4,153 per ounce.
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