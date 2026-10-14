Gold Prices Drop Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices have dropped by thousands of rupees across Pakistan.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs3,000, bringing it to Rs437,836.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs375,373, the association said.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices fell by $30 to $4,153 per ounce.