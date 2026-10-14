Spacex Imposes Unannounced Speed Limit On Starlink Terminals Used By Ukraine's Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he reported this on Facebook.

“I confirm that SpaceX imposed speed restrictions on Starlink terminals in motion overnight,” he wrote.

The presidential adviser clarified that the restriction currently applies to the military Starshield service package, with the speed limit set at 100 miles per hour.

“Our Defense Forces were not warned about this restriction, and it resulted in several missions being disrupted. Clearly, this cannot be a coincidence and is linked to the current political situation,” he added.

: U.S. continues to share intelligence with Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported, media outlets citing sources said U.S. officials had threatened to halt intelligence sharing if Ukraine continued attacking oil refineries on Russian territory.

Earlier, a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation in Kyiv voiced support for expanding Ukraine's access to Starlink capabilities and coverage.

Photo: X / Starlink