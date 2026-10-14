Partners Warn Ukraine Of Ballistic Missile Threat During Three Waves Of Russian Attacks Military Spox
“A brief clarification on whether warnings were issued, as many people are asking whether our partners notified us. At around 22:40, we reported that no warnings about ballistic missiles had been received from our partners. However, during the next three waves of attacks, warnings from our partners about the use of ballistic missiles were issued,” he said.Read also: Ukraine downs four ballistic missiles, 115 drones in massive Russian overnight attack
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously said that Ukraine received no warning from its partners about the ballistic missile strike on Kyiv involving five missiles in the evening of October 12.
The following day, Zelensky also said that Russian forces had attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles the previous evening and that, once again, partners had provided no information about the missile launches.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
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