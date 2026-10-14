Britain To Accelerate Delivery Of Anti-Drone Missiles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the British government's website.

The United Kingdom has already committed £1.6 billion to supply Ukraine with more than 5,000 LMM missiles over the next four years.

From a GBP 45 million missile package, London will fast-track GBP 10 million worth of weapons deliveries to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs ahead of winter.

"Our rock-solid support to Ukraine is vital for keeping us safe here in the UK and ensuring those on the frontlines have the equipment they need to push back Russia. My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer, we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe," said British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

He also instructed ministers to prepare additional sanctions, military aid packages, and financial support to provide Ukraine with urgent assistance over the coming weeks.

"It is not just the right thing to do, but it's the necessary thing to do. Russia's aggression cannot be allowed to succeed on our continent," Burnham added.

Zelensky announces“good decisions in support of Ukraine” expected this week

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary John Healey will urge partners to fully implement a similar ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) during meetings on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund gatherings in Bangkok, following the United Kingdom's example. On Tuesday, the foreign secretary also called on partners to take this step during the Warsaw Security Forum.

As Ukrinform previously reported, retired General Ben Hodges, former commander of US Army Europe, said on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum that Ukraine should not only continue but also intensify strikes against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, as these attacks have a significant impact on the enemy.

Photo: Thales/Tomasz Szulc