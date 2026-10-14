Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Drone Strikes Transport Company In Derhachi, Leaving Four People In Critical Condition

Russian Drone Strikes Transport Company In Derhachi, Leaving Four People In Critical Condition


Date: 2026-10-14 05:39:55

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 09:00, the occupiers struck a private transport company in Derhachi with a drone. Four employees of the company, who suffered severe burns, were taken to Derhachi Central Hospital," the official said.

Read also: Russian drone debris sparks fire at gas station in Khmelnytskyi region, two injured

Doctors are currently fighting to save the victims' lives, Zadorenko emphasized.

As reported earlier, Kharkiv and 18 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the previous 24 hours. Nine people were injured, including a child.

Photo: Unsplash

MENAFN14102026000193011044ID1111806432


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search