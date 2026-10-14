Russian Drone Strikes Transport Company In Derhachi, Leaving Four People In Critical Condition
"At around 09:00, the occupiers struck a private transport company in Derhachi with a drone. Four employees of the company, who suffered severe burns, were taken to Derhachi Central Hospital," the official said.Read also: Russian drone debris sparks fire at gas station in Khmelnytskyi region, two injured
Doctors are currently fighting to save the victims' lives, Zadorenko emphasized.
As reported earlier, Kharkiv and 18 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the previous 24 hours. Nine people were injured, including a child.
Photo: Unsplash
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