Interception Rate For Russian Jet-Powered Drones Rises To 76% - Ihnat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, made the announcement during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, 128 UAVs of various types were deployed. These included Gerbera, Parody, and jet-powered UAVs. Of the 128 drones, 77 were jet-powered. That is a fairly large number. Naturally, the enemy is increasing the proportion of jet-powered UAVs in every attack. At the same time, the overall interception rate across all types of UAVs is 90%. In other words, 115 were shot down or suppressed, including 59 jet-powered drones. The figures are improving. I would emphasize that last month the interception rate for jet-powered UAVs was still around 60%; today, it has risen to 76%, based on the latest attack," he said.

Ihnat noted that it is impossible to intercept every drone.

Spox Ihnat: Russia deploys about 200 jet-powered drones per day

The spokesperson also explained that jet-powered UAVs are relatively expensive to manufacture. According to him, a single engine costs approximately $40,000. Ihnat stressed the need to impose sanctions on Russia to reduce its capacity to manufacture such weapons.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian air defence forces neutralized four ballistic missiles and 115 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of October 13.