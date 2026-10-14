Zelensky Reveals What US Threatened Ukraine With

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing an interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave to NPR.

"The Trump administration warned it could cut off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces stop long-range drone strikes on oil refineries inside Russia," NPR reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky added that his generals had informed him that the warning had been communicated at the military level.

He told NPR that Ukraine was striking Russian energy and logistics facilities to weaken the Kremlin's ability to wage war.

Zelensky, Carney discuss U.S. contacts and upcoming diplomatic events

He said that Ukraine wanted to end the war but would continue the strikes until Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy facilities.

Zelensky stated that Trump's decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel would not affect prices in the United States because the available volumes were insufficient.

Zelensky also revealed that he learned about Trump's proposed "energy truce" through social media.

He also rejected President Trump's claim, made over the weekend, that Ukraine was responsible for rising diesel prices. Zelensky emphasized that the increase was caused by the war involving Iran.

"Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia, with US approval, will immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market and significantly increase its export volumes going forward.