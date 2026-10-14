Ukrainian Defence Forces Strike Russian Drone Storage And Launch Site Near Donetsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Telegram post.

On October 13 and during the night of October 14, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck several Russian military targets.

In the Donetsk area, they hit a site used to store, prepare, and launch attack drones.

Systematic strikes against such facilities are intended to reduce Russia's ability to attack civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

In addition, Russian military logistics depots were struck near Popova Balka and Hirnyk in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine downs four ballistic missiles, 115 drones in massive Russian overnight attack

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck a maintenance base in Russia's Kursk region for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles belonging to the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system.

Photo: ArmyInform