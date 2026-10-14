Moscow Reports Overnight Attack Involving Nearly 500 Drones, Four Airports Suspended Operations, Media Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, approximately 493 drones had been heading toward the Russian capital since the evening of October 13.

He claimed that 180 drones had been destroyed as they approached Moscow.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports suspended operations because of the drone threat.

Strikes on Russian data centers could be as disruptive as attacks on oil refineries, expert says

Vnukovo Airport was closed for more than eight hours, and passengers were removed from all flights.

As Ukrinform previously reported, drones attacked the Shatura State District Power Plant in Russia's Moscow region.