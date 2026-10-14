Trump Says Massive Oil, Gas Exploration To Start In Greenland

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in what he dubbed as "our new and beautiful" Greenland.

"There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World," Trump said on Truth Social. He also highlighted the security role of the self-governing Danish territory. "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump wrote.

"It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!," he added.