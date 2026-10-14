IJF President Praises Azerbaijan For High-Level Organization Of World Judo Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has thanked the Azerbaijani leadership and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation for the high-level organisation of the World Judo Championships in Baku.

Marius Vizer made the remarks in a statement to the IJF press service.

He said the championships in Baku had once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's strong support for judo. Vizer expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his longstanding attention to and support for the development of sport.

The IJF president also thanked Azerbaijan Judo Federation President Rashad Nabiyev for the professional organisation of the tournament. He expressed appreciation to the guests, partners and IJF ambassadors who contributed to the successful staging of the event.

Vizer also congratulated the world champions and medal winners.

Held from October 4 to 11, the championships brought together 622 judokas, including 335 men and 287 women from 93 countries.

The event is among the most prestigious competitions on the international judo calendar.