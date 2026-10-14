State Symphony Orchestra Delights Audience With Classical Music Pieces

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku's classical music lovers have enjoyed an evening of outstanding piano performance and powerful orchestral sound at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert brought together the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Murtuza Bulbul, and Russian pianist Elsie Varando. The performance offered audiences an opportunity to experience two major works of Russian classical music.

The programme featured Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, Op. 26, and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Op. 45.

Varando took centre stage in Prokofiev's concerto, bringing its technically demanding passages, sharp contrasts and vibrant rhythms to life. The performance highlighted the dynamic relationship between the solo piano and the orchestra, combining technical precision with expressive depth.

Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances brought a different atmosphere to the evening. Rich orchestral textures, dramatic shifts and sweeping melodies revealed the composer's distinctive musical language, drawing listeners into a world of emotional intensity and intricate sound.

The combination of accomplished musicianship, a carefully chosen programme and the orchestra's expressive performance made the concert a notable event in Baku's cultural calendar.

The concert gave Baku audiences a chance to enjoy some of the best-known works in classical music. It was also a reminder of the lasting appeal of live orchestral performances and the way music brings people together.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra is one of the country's leading classical music ensembles, with a history spanning more than a century.

Founded in July 1920 at the initiative of renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the orchestra has played an important role in developing and promoting Azerbaijan's musical culture. It has borne the composer's name since 1944.

Over the decades, the orchestra has worked with internationally acclaimed conductors, including Otto Klemperer of Germany, René Baton of France and Franz Stiedry of Austria.

Its repertoire spans a broad range of classical music, featuring works by renowned composers such as Gustav Mahler, Igor Stravinsky, Claude Debussy, Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms. The orchestra has also played a key role in promoting Azerbaijan's symphonic heritage, premiering works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and Jahangir Jahangirov.

Since 2023, the orchestra has been led by chief conductor Fuad Ibrahimov, under whose direction it continues to present a diverse programme of Azerbaijani and international classical music.