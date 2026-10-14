Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israeli Forces Injure Two Journalists In Ramallah

Israeli Forces Injure Two Journalists In Ramallah


Date: 2026-10-14 05:39:47

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Two journalists were injured by Israeli forces in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, after tear gas and sound bombs were fired, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestine TV correspondent Khaled Mattawa suffered a hand injury from a sound bomb, while Sky News Arabia reporter Firas Lotfi was wounded in the foot by shrapnel.

Hours earlier, Israeli forces had detained four journalists covering settler attacks on olive pickers near Idhna, west of Hebron. Hazem Badr, Musa Qawasmi, Musab Shawar and Mamoun Wazwaz were prevented from reporting after the area was declared a closed military zone

MENAFN14102026000195011045ID1111806422


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search