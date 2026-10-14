Israeli Forces Injure Two Journalists In Ramallah

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Two journalists were injured by Israeli forces in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, after tear gas and sound bombs were fired, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestine TV correspondent Khaled Mattawa suffered a hand injury from a sound bomb, while Sky News Arabia reporter Firas Lotfi was wounded in the foot by shrapnel.

Hours earlier, Israeli forces had detained four journalists covering settler attacks on olive pickers near Idhna, west of Hebron. Hazem Badr, Musa Qawasmi, Musab Shawar and Mamoun Wazwaz were prevented from reporting after the area was declared a closed military zone