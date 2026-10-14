Air India Plane Lands In Jaipur After Bomb Threat

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An Air India plane flying from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur following a bomb threat.

According to NDTV, citing airport officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning aboard Boeing 787-9 aircraft operating flight AI 2030

Sources said the pilot activated transponder code 7500 while the aircraft was passing through the Mumbai Flight Information Region. The code is internationally recognized as a signal of unlawful interference, including aircraft hijacking. Air traffic controllers subsequently diverted the plane to Jaipur, about 280 kilometers from its intended destination.

The National Guard in New Delhi was placed on high alert in case additional measures were required.

The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport. It was then moved to an isolated hangar for security checks.

Passengers were allowed to leave the aircraft only after the checks were completed. They and the crew were subsequently escorted to a waiting area in the airport terminal.

Officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported.