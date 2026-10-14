Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Formula 1 Returns To Africa After More Than Thirty Years

Formula 1 Returns To Africa After More Than Thirty Years


Date: 2026-10-14 05:39:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Formula 1 is set to return to Africa after more than 30 years, following a 10-year agreement with Rwanda to host a Grand Prix in the country.

The African Grand Prix is expected to join the Formula 1 calendar in the early 2030s.

The race will mark Formula 1's return to the African continent for the first time since 1993. It is planned to take place on a new circuit in the Bugesera region, approximately 40 kilometres south of Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

Construction of the track is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

The circuit will be built to meet the FIA's Grade 1 standards, the highest level of certification required to host Formula 1 races.

The planned venue will be located near Kigali International Airport, providing convenient access for teams, officials and international visitors.

MENAFN14102026000195011045ID1111806417


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search