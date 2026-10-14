Formula 1 Returns To Africa After More Than Thirty Years

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Formula 1 is set to return to Africa after more than 30 years, following a 10-year agreement with Rwanda to host a Grand Prix in the country.

The African Grand Prix is expected to join the Formula 1 calendar in the early 2030s.

The race will mark Formula 1's return to the African continent for the first time since 1993. It is planned to take place on a new circuit in the Bugesera region, approximately 40 kilometres south of Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

Construction of the track is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

The circuit will be built to meet the FIA's Grade 1 standards, the highest level of certification required to host Formula 1 races.

The planned venue will be located near Kigali International Airport, providing convenient access for teams, officials and international visitors.